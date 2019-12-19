Cycling Weekly December 19 2019

Get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here

Letter from the editor

Our final magazine of any year is usually a review of the previous 12 months, something we always enjoy doing. But this year we gave ourselves a tougher challenge: to review the last decade.

That’s 30 Grand Tours, hundreds of world champions across track, cross and road, countless Classics and two Olympic Games. We hope there’s enough in here to keep you entertained over the Christmas break.

We’ve even devised a fiendish 50-question quiz to see whether or not you’ve been paying attention. Let us know how you get on (without the aid of Google).

But what will you remember as the defining result, ride or moment of the last 10 years? I found it impossible to limit it to one event. Britain’s Grand Tour domination, a successful home Olympics, my win at the 2015 Norwood Paragon track championships… there are so many high points.

We’ve packed a lot into this double issue so it should see you through until 2020 and our next issue, which is in the shops on January 2 when we launch a special challenge for you all.

That just leaves me to wish you all a very merry Christmas and happy new year from all of us here at Cycling Weekly.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

Feature Review of the decade

Tech triumphs

Feature On home roads

Pictures of the decade

Feature The decade of speed

Quiz of the decade

Fitness How to train yourself tougher

My fitness challenge Living in the moment

Racing results

Dr Hutch

Icons Sturgess’s Harry Quinn

Cycling Weekly magazine December 19 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £4.50

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891