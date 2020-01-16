Cycling Weekly January 16 2020

Get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here

Letter from the editor

I’ve always had a strange fascination for the number of miles I’ve ridden in a year. I don’t think I’m alone.

I remember a friend I raced with talking in July about how he was going to up next year’s mileage in order to improve. We were only part way through one season and he’d already decided next year’s mileage needed to be increased.

This week’s fitness feature shows elite racers know that more miles doesn’t always mean better results. Rebecca Durrell and Ian Field did a lot less than our other subjects who were more interested in riding distance events, commuting or just enjoying themselves.

It was when we were first talking about this feature last year that I became convinced of the 5,000-mile target for our 2020 challenge. It is a big number — as I’m finding out — but not too big. And of course it wouldn’t be fun if it was easy.

One way to get those miles up is to get a few sportives in your diary, hence the calendar. The discount code on the UKCE events (UKCE is part of the CW family) will get you money off some of the best run events in the UK. Keep an eye out for some CW5000 ride-outs at these events.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Tom Pidcock wins cyclo-cross Nationals

News Lincoln GP in neeD of £20,000

News Meyer wins Aussie title at 12th attempt

Interview Abby Mae Parkinson in Monaco

Feature Testing Times

Feature 2020 Sportive Calendar

Tech Do we need indoor cycling clothing or is it just a gimmick?

Tech Latest Products

Fitness Your Year In Numbers

Feature The courier who took on the Transcontinental

Racing results

Dr Hutch Think yourself fitter

Icons of cycling La Vie Claire jersey

