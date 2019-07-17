Cycling Weekly July 18 2019

Letter from the editor

It can be hard to comprehend just how important it is to have a Frenchman in yellow at the Tour de France. For three weeks in July the rider in yellow is given almost regal status. They carry a symbol of France that’s embedded in the nation’s culture.

The Tour isn’t just sport, you see — it’s more important than that. It’s civic and national pride rolled into one. It’s a country’s chance to celebrate itself as the world watches on in admiration. That pride and those celebrations are helped by having a Frenchman at the centre of it.

Step forward Julian Alaphilippe — a swashbuckling, tenacious rider complete with musketeer beard. Despite his Gallic name I’ve always associated Alaphilippe with Belgium. Daft I know, but riding for Deceuninck and winning Spring Classics has embedded the association in my mind. That will, I’m sure, change after this year’s Tour.

Despite all the expectation on Romain Bardet, and again Thibaut Pinot, it’s Alaphilippe who has the French public bursting with pride. And it could be him who brings home their first French win. Not this year, but in the future. Ardennes riders have always excelled in Grand Tours, and there’s no reason why Alaphilippe can’t do the same.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

