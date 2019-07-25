Cycling Weekly July 25 2019

Letter from the editor

When was the last time we came into the Tour’s final week not having a clue who was going to win?

Team Sky’s dominance, along with hindsight, has conditioned us into thinking, ‘Well, of course — insert rider name here — was going to win.

It was never in doubt.’ Realistically the last time there was this level of uncertainty was 2011 when Thomas Voeckler was destined to lose yellow to Cadel Evans, Alberto Contador or Andy Schleck, who were all fighting it out behind him.

Julian Alaphilippe has stepped into the plucky French hero role (although, unlike Voecker, he has what it takes to win one day), as riders in fourth to sixth are separated by just 39 seconds.

So where have Team Ineos been? Of course the riders have been supporting Thomas throughout, but they didn’t hit the first mountain stage hard and let others set the pace through the Pyrenees.

Are they waiting for the three big Alpine days? It’s been a tough route so far and this year’s winner will be the one who has held something back for stages 18, 19 and 20, and has a strong team around them.

Either way, the race is perfectly poised for a thrilling Alpine showdown and I can’t wait.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News French attack puts Ineos on the ropes

News Simon Yates doubles up to join multi Grand Tour stage winners’ club

News ASO takes first step towards women’s stage race

News Comp records topple at National 24-Hour Champs

Tour Preparing for altitude

Tour How tech could revolutionise the Tour

Tech Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc

Tech Aero road helmets

Fitness 10 training secrets of the pros

Fitness The big CW fitness project

Dr Hutch

Cycling Weekly magazine July 25 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891