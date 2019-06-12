Cycling Weekly June 13 2019

Letter from the editor

Many races have come and gone from the British racing calendar over the years, even in the relatively short period of time I’ve been pedalling along. Some are missed more than others.

One of those is the Tour of the Peak, a one-day race that brought to a close the season-long Premier Calendar competition.

Local lad Mark Lovatt was a legend of this event, winning it six years on the trot. I rode the event in 1999, when he won it for the second time. The race split early and I was — surprise, surprise — at the back and got pulled out.

The story from someone who made the lead group that day was one that came back to me upon reading this week’s feature. The group went flat out for the first of three big laps. It was, apparently, the sort of effort that leaves you thinking, “I can’t hold on for much longer!” Once they’d established a lead they eased off just a little in order to eat and drink.

It was at this point that Lovatt, who had been the group’s driving force, rode back down the group, looked at everyone and said, “Are we racing, or what?” before riding off. The ensuing chase split the group and he went on to win.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

Preview: Tour de Suisse

News: CX star to make Tour de France debut

Feature: Classic races revisited – Tour of the Peak

Feature: Meet the new bread of cycling influencer

Tech: Liv launches the new Avail Advanced

Tech: Best bikes for £1500: Cube, Scott, Cannondale, Giant & Vitus

Fitness: TT’s made simple: gain speed on a budget and in minimum time

My fitness challenge: Rower turned track cyclist Yewande Adesida

