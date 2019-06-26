Cycling Weekly June 27 2019

Letter from the editor

At the Cycling Weekly awards last December we crowned Peter Harrison as our 2018 Local Hero. Peter has spent his life in cycling, carrying out more roles, both volunteer and paid, than I could list here. He was a deserved winner and having Sir Bradley Wiggins present the award — Wiggins had won Harrison’s Belmont Trophy race in the past — seemed the perfect way to recognise his work.

Now, in association with Freewheel.co.uk, we’re looking for the 2019 Local Hero to crown at this year’s awards night in November.

While Peter Harrison set a high bar, there are lots of other deserving people out there, and they don’t have to have organised international races to be recognised.

So what are we looking for? Pure and simply, it’s the people who make a real difference to the world of cycling in their area. The people who dedicate their time and efforts for local clubs, events or riders. It could be an organiser, an administrator, a coach or just someone who helps get people out on their bikes. If they make a difference, they qualify.

And remember, it’s not the number of nominations that’s important, so if your club has a candidate, get together and tell us all the reasons why they should be crowned CW’s Local Hero.

To enter follow this link and nominate yourself or your hero po.st/cwlocalhero

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

Pocket guide 2019 Tour de France race guide

News Thomas’ Tour prep stutters as Bernal wins

News Young Brits reign at baby Giro

News Madison-Genesis races its final season

Feature The history of the Yellow Jersey

Feature Confessions of a Grand Tour debutant

Tech Adam Yates got a new bike for the Tour

Tech Bike test: Kinesis RTD

Tech Grouptest: The coolest glasses money can buy

Fitness How to train for the world’s toughest race

Fitness A week in training with Christoph Strasser

Dr Hutch

Cycling Weekly magazine June 27 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

