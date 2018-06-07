Cycling Weekly June 7 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine June 7 2018 issue on sale from Thursday priced £2.99

From the editor:

Like me, you probably don’t spend much time reading the rules and regulations of bike racing. There are bins to empty, grass to cut and, if you’re lucky, bikes to ride.

But every now and then, when you can’t sleep for example, it’s always worth casting your eye over any updated ‘rules and regs’. A little gem was unearthed last weekend in ASO’s rulebook for the Tour de France.

On stage 17 — the 65km mountain stage that starts at the bottom of the Col de Peyresourde — the riders will be gridded.

Riders will be split in to five groups, positioned in the same order as the GC. The yellow jersey starts at the front with places 2-19 behind him, while in the other four groups riders can position themselves freely (i.e. a big shoving match).

It’s basically a reverse handicap and could be a lot of fun. There are several potential outcomes, but the aim is clearly to isolate the leaders from their team-mates and encourage attacks before the teams can get themselves to the front of the race and organise a chase.

It will clearly favour a strong team with several riders in the top 20 (Movistar?) but as far as I know, there isn’t a race format in existence that doesn’t favour a strong team.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly Editor

In the magazine this week:

Fitness: What type of rider are you? Take our test to find out and chart your roadmap to riding success

Plan your Tour of Britain visit

Tour de Suisse: last stage race before the Tour de France!

News: Women’s CiCLE Classic

Tech: SRM’s new pedal-based power meter

Preview: Essential Women’s Tour preview

Tech: Cervélo S2 ridden and rated

Shoes grouptest: Best shoes for under £100 – We find you the bargains

First look: SRM and Look team up to create pedal based power meter

Ride with: Worthing Excelsior

