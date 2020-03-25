Cycling Weekly March 26 2020

Purchase this issue now, or try 6 issues for just £6.

Letter from the editor

There has been much debate about whether or not people should still be riding their bikes at this time. Clearly we Will all want to keep riding out bikes as do British Cycling and Sport England whose advice we are in-line with.

On Monday evening the government instructed us all to stay at home (except key workers) but you are allowed one form of exercise a day – including cycling.

If you ride you must do so alone and keep your distance from everyone outside of your household – that’s at least 1.5 metres. Wash your hands before and after your ride, do not blow snot out of your nose, don’t stop at cafes etc. and be completely self sufficient.

You must also be more cautious than ever before. No one wants to increase the burden on the healthcare system right now. But remember, cycling is a healthy, safe activity. As long as you’re careful.

Exercise is essential for both physical and mental health, and while we are lucky to have the option of things like Zwift, Sufferfest, TrainerRoad and Ride the Grand Tours etc. a bit of fresh air can work wonders.

If you do ride outside, take it easy, stay safe and do absolutely everything in your power to stop the spread of this virus.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly Editor

