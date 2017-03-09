Cycling Weekly March 9 2017 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine March 9 2017 issue on sale from Thursday priced £2.99
News
Michal Kwiatkowski takes Strade Bianche
What next for Brailsford?
BC’s woes analysed
Brits abroad
Adam Yates wins in Italy
Tom Dumoulin on time trialling
Raleigh-GAC back from brink
Features
Essential guide to this year’s best foreign sportives
Amalie Dideriksen interview
Tech
Is 12-speed nearly here?
Seven products road tested
Kinesis GF_TI ridden and rated
Our pick of bar tape
Fitness
How to measure body fat
Slow-cooked post-training meals
My fitness challenge
Racing
Strade Bianche
Eddie Soens Memorial
Regulars
Big question, plus your letters
We ride with Wigan Wheelers
Insider’s guide: Rutland CiCLE Tour
Killer climb: St Kenelm’s Pass
Race results
Doctor Hutch
Icons of cycling: Carlton Flyer