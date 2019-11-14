Cycling Weekly November 14 2019
Letter from the editor
The day I started serious training (Jan 1, 1996) I started my training diary — logging in a notebook every mile, minute, average speed, resting HR and a few thoughts on each ride I did. I’ve still got those diaries somewhere.
This was in the days before GPS devices and Strava, when a simple Cateye computer did the job perfectly well. What I should do now is go back and add up all those years of cycling and take a guess at my total — but whatever it is, it would be put to shame by Russ Mantle.
I’m sure all of you will have seen last week’s news on 82-year-old Russ as he rode (and logged) his millionth mile. A mind-boggling distance.
We went to interview him on this incredible achievement, as did a whole host of media, including a TV crew from France.
One of my favourite things about the
whole story was the fact that along with his own notebooks, he used his CW mileage chart, always printed in the first issue of each year, to log his miles.
I wonder if someone’s Strava distance will tick over to 1,000,000 in 60 or 70 years’ time and if it will be so easy to look back and reminisce over the rides? I hope so.
The interview with Russ will appear next week and although I’m admittedly biased, it’s well worth a read.
Simon Richardson,
Cycling Weekly magazine editor
In this week’s mag:
News Mixed fortunes for GB trackies
News Van der Poel wins Euro cross champs
Inside the bunch: Ashton Lambie
News Crumpton opens National Trophy account with a win
Feature A record breaking year
Feature Lewis Askey on stepping up with FDJ
Tech Turbo training safety
Tech Cannondale Topstone
Training When enough is enough
Race results
Dr Hutch has a stalker
Icons of cycling Stuart Dangerfield’s Argos
Cycling Weekly magazine November 14 2019 issue
