Cycling Weekly November 14 2019

Letter from the editor

The day I started serious training (Jan 1, 1996) I started my training diary — logging in a notebook every mile, minute, average speed, resting HR and a few thoughts on each ride I did. I’ve still got those diaries somewhere.

This was in the days before GPS devices and Strava, when a simple Cateye computer did the job perfectly well. What I should do now is go back and add up all those years of cycling and take a guess at my total — but whatever it is, it would be put to shame by Russ Mantle.

I’m sure all of you will have seen last week’s news on 82-year-old Russ as he rode (and logged) his millionth mile. A mind-boggling distance.

We went to interview him on this incredible achievement, as did a whole host of media, including a TV crew from France.

One of my favourite things about the whole story was the fact that along with his own notebooks, he used his CW mileage chart, always printed in the first issue of each year, to log his miles.

I wonder if someone’s Strava distance will tick over to 1,000,000 in 60 or 70 years’ time and if it will be so easy to look back and reminisce over the rides? I hope so.

The interview with Russ will appear next week and although I’m admittedly biased, it’s well worth a read.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Mixed fortunes for GB trackies

News Van der Poel wins Euro cross champs

Inside the bunch: Ashton Lambie

News Crumpton opens National Trophy account with a win

Feature A record breaking year

Feature Lewis Askey on stepping up with FDJ

Tech Turbo training safety

Tech Cannondale Topstone

Training When enough is enough

Race results

Dr Hutch has a stalker

Icons of cycling Stuart Dangerfield’s Argos

Cycling Weekly magazine November 14 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £2.99

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891