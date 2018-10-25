Cycling Weekly October 25 2018

Cycling Weekly magazine October 25 2018 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

Every year I think to myself, “maybe I’ll race some hill-climbs this year.” I’ve always been a fan of riding up hills and there are plenty in the countryside around me to train on.

You don’t need to do hours and hours of endurance training for hill-climbs. There are crowds at many of the events and the season is only a few weeks long. They are perfect for satisfying that competitive urge without making too big a commitment.

Then I am reminded how much it hurts. Riding up hills is great. Racing mates up a hill on a ride is even better. But racing hill-climbs is something else entirely.

I have done a few hill-climb events. Every time, I started regretting it as soon as I rolled up to the start line. I could sense the metallic taste of blood in my mouth before I even started. The self-doubt was even worse: Am I going too fast? Am I going too easy? Is this the right gear?

The internal monologue only stopped when I screamed “why am I doing this?!” in my head.

Then there’s the hill-climb training. That’s even worse. Pushing yourself to the point of collapse when a number is pinned to your back is tough. Doing it on a turbo, on your own, in a garage is nigh-on impossible.

So good luck to everyone riding the national hill-climb champs this weekend. I hope you enjoy it.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s Cycling Weekly

News: Brits blisteringly quick at Paris World Cup

Interview: Tao Geoghegan Hart

Feature: Derbyshire Hill Climbs

Tech: Best smart turbos on the market

Tech: Canyon Ultimate CF Fitness: Treat and beat back pain

