Cycling Weekly September 05 2019

September 2019 might just be the best few weeks of the year for cycling fans in the UK. We’re just a couple of days away from the Tour of Britain, then we have a week’s breather to get ourselves ready for the World Championships in Yorkshire. Summer might effectively be over, but cycling fans have never had it so good.

All this means we’ve been busy at CW HQ. While most people have been enjoying their summer holidays we’ve been compiling two of our most important preview issues of the year — this week’s Tour of Britain preview and the Worlds preview in two weeks’ time, a special 120-page issue that’s not to be missed.

But races at this time of year can be hard to predict. Riders in contention typically fall in to four camps: those still looking for a contract; those building to the Worlds; those coming back from an injury-plagued season; and the smallest group, those who’ve targeted a September race from the beginning of the year.

The whole world is predicting who’ll win the Tour de France as soon as the route comes out in October. For the Tour of Britain, you’re guessing right up until midway through the race. For me that’s part of its charm.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Crazy first week at the Vuelta

News Thomas and Swift build Worlds form in Germany

News Charlie Quarterman takes another TT title

Preview 17 page Tour of Britain preview

Tech Alice Barnes ‘s Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc

Tech BMC Teammachine SLR 02 One Disc

Tech Campag Super Record EPS Disc

Feature Bike fit from an Italian master

Fitness Week in training: Chad Haga

Fitness 140km on a TT bike? How a pro trains for the Tour

Racing results

Dr Hutch

Icons of cycling

