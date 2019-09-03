Cycling Weekly September 05 2019

Letter from the editor
September 2019 might just be the best few weeks of the year for cycling fans in the UK. We’re just a couple of days away from the Tour of Britain, then we have a week’s breather to get ourselves ready for the World Championships in Yorkshire. Summer might effectively be over, but cycling fans have never had it so good.
All this means we’ve been busy at CW HQ. While most people have been enjoying their summer holidays we’ve been compiling two of our most important preview issues of the year — this week’s Tour of Britain preview and the Worlds preview in two weeks’ time, a special 120-page issue that’s not to be missed.
But races at this time of year can be hard to predict. Riders in contention typically fall in to four camps: those still looking for a contract; those building to the Worlds; those coming back from an injury-plagued season; and the smallest group, those who’ve targeted a September race from the beginning of the year.
The whole world is predicting who’ll win the Tour de France as soon as the route comes out in October. For the Tour of Britain, you’re guessing right up until midway through the race. For me that’s part of its charm.
Simon Richardson,
Cycling Weekly magazine editor
In this week’s mag:
News Crazy first week at the Vuelta
News Thomas and Swift build Worlds form in Germany
News Charlie Quarterman takes another TT title
Preview 17 page Tour of Britain preview
Tech Alice Barnes ‘s Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc
Tech BMC Teammachine SLR 02 One Disc
Tech Campag Super Record EPS Disc
Feature Bike fit from an Italian master
Fitness Week in training: Chad Haga
Fitness 140km on a TT bike? How a pro trains for the Tour
Racing results
Dr Hutch
Icons of cycling
Cycling Weekly magazine September 05 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25
Get your magazine today
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download the digital magazine on iPad
- Download the digital magazine on other devices
Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891