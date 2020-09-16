Cycling Weekly September 17 issue

From the editor:

Over the weekend there were a lot of commentators taking to social media to say how much Ineos were missing Geraint Thomas at the Tour. Jens Voigt, Bradley Wiggins and others were all of the same opinion in light of reigning champ Egan Bernal’s slide down the GC standings.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, of course, and it’s easier to say that now than it was after the Dauphiné, where Thomas was well out of contention.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

But they’ve got a point. Thomas has been a mainstay of the team’s presence at the Tour since Sky’s first appearance in 2010. He missed 2012 while focusing on the team pursuit at the Olympics and crashed out of 2017, but every other year he’s finished the Tour after being at the front of the race throughout the three weeks.

Thomas and his white-framed Oakleys have been seen leading out sprinters and shepherding Chris Froome over all terrains; he’s even ridden through with a fractured pelvis. His win in 2018 was the cherry on the cake. For British fans especially, it feels like this year’s Tour is missing something without him there, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Ineos felt the same themselves.

But the Tour’s loss is the Giro’s gain. And the prospect of a Thomas versus Simon Yates GC battle across Italy is just over two weeks away.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly Magazine Editor

Inside this week’s magazine:

The green jersey battle

Thomas and Yates on top form

Dan Bigham is gunning for Bradley Wiggins’ hour record

Tour de France insight from Steve Cummings & Peter Cossins

Guardian angels: The Tour’s real heroes

Emerging talent: A spotlight on Marc Hirschi

What you need to know about your blood

CW Club10 – a new name at the top of the leaderboard

Dr Hutch

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891