Reigning champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot pulls out of Tour de France Femmes ahead of stage 8

Citing illness, defending Tour de France Femmes champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has pulled out of the 2026 edition of the race ahead of stage 8, which starts in Sisteron and finishes in Nice.

A day earlier, on stage 7’s finish on Mont Ventoux, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider lost 10:44 to winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM), finishing down in 18th place. Ferrand-Prévot was sitting 14th on the General Classification, 14:37 behind the yellow jersey at the time of her withdrawal.

“Unfortunately, Pauline was not feeling well this morning. In consultation with the medical staff, it has been decided that she will not start today,” the team said in a statement on its social media accounts.

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“We wish Pauline a speedy recovery!” the statement added.

The Frenchwoman is the latest in a string of riders to pull out of the race due to illness.

Ferrand-Prévot had been off the pace for much of the week, enduring a particularly tough time trial on stage 4 , losing over two minutes to winner Marlen Reusser (Movistar).

“I did my best and I pushed as hard as I could. Now there’s nothing I can do,” Ferrand-Prévot told the media afterwards. “It was quite a lot of stress. Even though I finished far off, I still prepared a lot. I’m glad this day is over.”

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On the following day, a lumpy stage between Mǎcon and Belleville-en-Beaujolais which featured no fewer than eight classified climbs, Ferrand-Prévot lost more time, finishing 2:35 behind Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ).

With Mont Ventoux always viewed as the decisive queen stage of the race, and Ferrand-Prévot dominating the high mountain stages in last year’s edition, there was always a ray of hope that the 34-year-old could rally and produce a winning performance. However, when she was dropped early on the Bald Mountain, it was clear that there would be no fairytale redemption.

In 2025, Ferrand-Prévot won the Tour de France Femmes on her first attempt after making an impressive return to road racing following several years focussed on racing the XCO mountain bike circuit.

She claimed the yellow jersey with a masterful performance on the penultimate stage’s mountain top finish on the Col de la Madeleine, before winning again on the final day to Châtel.

Ferrand-Prévot has not managed to hit the same heights this season and hasn’t yet recorded a win. Now, she departs her main goal of the year empty-handed.