Remco Evenepoel: You can’t prepare fully without racing, but that’s the risk we took
Belgian star is among the favourites to win the 2021 Giro d’Italia, having not raced for nine months
-
Egan Bernal says he doesn’t have the same form as when he won the Tour de France, but wants to find his confidence
The Colombian star is favourite to win the Giro d’Italia, but has taken a different approach in his preparation
By Alex Ballinger •
-
-
Israel Start-Up Nation launch new wine inspired kit for the Giro d'Italia 2021
The design of the kit is meant to blend the red wine of their Italian sponsor with the blue of Israel's national flag
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Sam Bennett sprints to stage one victory at Volta ao Algarve 2021 after yet another perfect lead-out
Sam Bennett took the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve 2021 after his team nailed the timing of the lead-out yet again for their star fast man beating Danny Van Poppel and Jon Aberasturi.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d’Italia 2021 start list: Simon Yates, Egan Bernal and Hugh Carthy are all set to fight for pink
These are the 23 teams that will line up in Turin to 'fight for pink' in the 2021 Giro d'Italia
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal, Simon Yates and Remco Evenepoel are bookies’s favourites to win Giro d’Italia 2021
This year’s Giro d’Italia will feature some of the most exciting talents in cycling, all battling for the first Grand Tour victory of 2021 - but who is the bookmakers’s favourites?
By Alex Ballinger •
-
How to watch the Giro d’Italia 2021: Live stream the first Grand Tour of the season
The Giro d’Italia 2021 is just days away and we’re set for an exciting Grand Tour - here’s how you can watch all the racing from where you are.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal: Everything will depend on how my back responds
Egan Bernal says his Giro d’Italia will depend on the back problems he has been struggling with in recent years.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
UAE Team Emirates sign another promising young talent
After discovering Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar and signing Marc Hirschi, the squad are banking on another young rider for the future
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Former Vini Zabù rider banned for three years after testing positive at Giro d’Italia
A former Vini Zabù rider has been banned for three years after testing positive at the Giro d’Italia.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ineos Grenadiers reveal the full team for the Giro d'Italia 2021
Ineos Grenadiers have revealed their full squad for the Giro d'Italia 2021, with Egan Bernal leading the charge.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Giro d’Italia 2021 route: Tough gravel stage, Monte Zoncolan summit finish and final time trial in Milan for 104th edition
All of the up-to-date information about the 104th Giro d'Italia route in 2021
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'What is most important is that he's happy in what he's doing': Jumbo-Visma still unsure if Tom Dumoulin will return to pro cycling
The Dutchman has been on an indefinite break from cycling since January
By Shane Stokes •
-
Volta ao Algarve 2021 start list: Sam Bennett, Fabio Jakobsen and Pascal Ackermann set to ride
The Volta ao Algarve is just around the corner with some big sprint names being the star attractions for the week-long stage race that has been moved to May 5-9 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Here is the Deceuninck - Quick-Step squad supporting Remco Evenepoel the 2021 Giro d’Italia
Remco Evenepoel has been confirmed for the Giro d’Italia by his team, making his Grand Tour debut after not racing for nine months.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
‘Simon can learn to stand on his own two feet,’ says BikeExchange sports director after departure of Adam Yates
Simon Yates can learn to ‘stand on his own feet’ after the departure of his brother from Team BikeExchange, according to sports director Laurenzo Lapage.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five things we learned from the Tour de Romandie 2021
Geraint Thomas takes a yellow jersey en route to the one he really wants to win this summer
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
What separates the best...from the rest?
Winners at WorldTour level are truly exceptional, but what makes them so? Chris Sidwells investigates what sets apart the best cyclists from the merely excellent
By Chris Sidwells •
-
Chris Froome suffers through chest problems at Tour de Romandie: 'It's been a tough week'
The Israel Start-Up Nation rider will now head to altitude to continue training
By Jonny Long •
-
Tom Pidcock wins first mountain bike race back by more than three minutes
The 21-year-old wasted no time getting back to winning ways after switching from road racing to mountain biking
By Jonny Long •
-
'It's not like I haven't performed since I won the Tour,' says Geraint Thomas, who reaffirms his form with Romandie win
The Welshman took the overall at the 2021 Tour de Romandie as he continues to build towards this summer's French Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Geraint Thomas makes up for slip with time trial performance to seal Tour de Romandie overall
Remi Cavagna won the fifth and final time trial stage for Deceuninck - Quick-Step
By Jonny Long •
-
Volta ao Algarve the next 'important step in the right direction' for Fabio Jakobsen's return to the peloton
The Dutch sprinter lines up in Portugal two and a half weeks after making his comeback at the Tour of Turkey
By Jonny Long •
-
Movistar's Davide Villella fined €180 for crossing finish line twice at Tour de Romandie
The Italian fell foul of one of the UCI's more peculiar regulations at the Swiss stage race
By Jonny Long •
-
'I had no feeling in my hands' says Geraint Thomas, explaining Tour de Romandie crash
The Ineos rider was on the brink of taking the race lead, and potentially a first win since 2018, when disaster struck in the final few metres
By Jonny Long •
-
Geraint Thomas crashes in finale of Tour de Romandie stage four as Woods takes win and race lead
The Welshman hit the deck in slippery conditions as he sprinted for the line alongside Michael Woods
By Jonny Long •
-
Pierre Rolland and B&B Hotels borrow bikes from Total Direct Energie after only two survive trip, as magic of Tour du Rwanda beckons
The Frenchman says he's already been 'seduced' by Rwanda, as team awaits arrival of bikes ahead of Sunday's start
By Jonny Long •
-
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig criticises Tokyo 2020 course: I think it's a real shame the women aren't going over Mount Fuji
The Dane says including the lower slopes of Mount Fuji is a great way to bring attention to the road cycling event, but can't understand why it's only the men who will be tackling the iconic mountain
By Jonny Long •
-
Stefan Küng's breakaway hopes come crashing down in miserable conditions at Tour de Romandie
The Swiss rider came down before Rohan Dennis also fell and was dumped out of the GC lead
By Jonny Long •
-
Marc Soler triumphs in treacherous conditions to take race lead as Rohan Dennis crashes on stage three of Tour de Romandie 2021
Marc Soler emerged victorious in treacherously wet conditions on stage three of the Tour de Romandie, after race leader Rohan Dennis crashed in the final.
By Alex Ballinger •
