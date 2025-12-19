'The motivation and the enjoyment I have had are missing' – Cyclo-cross world champion puts career on pause, leaves Visma-Lease a Bike

Reigning cyclo-cross world champion Fem van Empel has put her pro career on pause for an "indefinite period", it was announced on Friday.

The 23-year-old will also leave Visma-Lease a Bike as a result, the team said in a press release, after doing "everything possible" to prevent her departure; she was contracted until 2027. She has won the last three UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, three European Championships, and 51 titles in the last few seasons.

Van Empel had raced four CX races this season, winning both the Kiremko Nacht Van Woerden and the Internationale Cylocross Heerdestrand, second-tier events. However, she did not finish the Koppenbergcross round of the X2O Trofee, which brought this decision.

"During the Koppenbergcross, my body and mind gave a very clear signal," Van Empel said. "I am someone who doesn’t give up easily, but unconsciously, a decision had already formed then. This feels like the right step for me now."

"This is a well-considered decision that I feel good about," she continued. "At the moment, both the motivation and the enjoyment I have had in cycling for years are missing. I wanted to be honest and fair about this with the team.

"For now, this is the best choice. It feels like the right time for a new chapter. I am very grateful for all the support I have received from the team, my family, and the fans, and I look forward to what the future brings."

The Dutchwoman joined Visma-Lease a Bike in 2023, and raced a road programme in 2023 and 2024, which included a stage win at the inaugural Tour de l'Avenir Femmes in 2023, and eighth at La Flèche Wallonne in 2024.

However, 2025 saw Van Empel take a break from road racing from March, which was described at the time as the "best step for my mental health and well-being".

"Of course, it’s unfortunate that Fem is leaving us, but we fully respect her decision," Richard Plugge, the CEO of Visma-Lease a Bike, said. "She has meant a great deal to our team and to cyclocross in general. With her talent, Fem has achieved impressive results and made sporting history with our team, winning multiple European and world titles.

"It has been special to witness her development up close and to work together. We wish her every success in the future."

Van Empel is added to the list of young riders dropping out of cycling not necessarily because of physical issues, but burnout, a lack of desire, or poor mental health.

Lotto rider Jonas Gregaard, cited "physical and mental health"; EF Education-Oatly's Megan Armitage, said "the environment had brought out the worst in me". Lizzie Holden said she was retiring after "a difficult few years" during which she had lost confidence on the bike; while Marta Cavalli said her motivation had waned and she "no longer felt part of this world".