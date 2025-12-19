'The motivation and the enjoyment I have had are missing' – Cyclo-cross world champion puts career on pause, leaves Visma-Lease a Bike

Fem van Empel says that this is the "best choice" for her

Fem van Empel wins a cyclo-cross race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning cyclo-cross world champion Fem van Empel has put her pro career on pause for an "indefinite period", it was announced on Friday.

The 23-year-old will also leave Visma-Lease a Bike as a result, the team said in a press release, after doing "everything possible" to prevent her departure; she was contracted until 2027. She has won the last three UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, three European Championships, and 51 titles in the last few seasons.

"During the Koppenbergcross, my body and mind gave a very clear signal," Van Empel said. "I am someone who doesn’t give up easily, but unconsciously, a decision had already formed then. This feels like the right step for me now."

The Dutchwoman joined Visma-Lease a Bike in 2023, and raced a road programme in 2023 and 2024, which included a stage win at the inaugural Tour de l'Avenir Femmes in 2023, and eighth at La Flèche Wallonne in 2024.

"Of course, it’s unfortunate that Fem is leaving us, but we fully respect her decision," Richard Plugge, the CEO of Visma-Lease a Bike, said. "She has meant a great deal to our team and to cyclocross in general. With her talent, Fem has achieved impressive results and made sporting history with our team, winning multiple European and world titles.

