Teams announced for 2026 Tour de France – Pinarello-Q36.5, Caja Rural and TotalEnergies make cut, Unibet Rose Rockets miss out

Pinarello-Q36.5, Caja Rural Seguros RGA and TotalEnergies are among the 23 teams which will race the 2026 Tour de France, it was announced on Friday morning by organiser ASO.

All 18 WorldTour teams will be present, plus five ProTeams: the three best performing of 2025, according to UCI points, and two further wildcards.

Cofidis, Tudor, and Pinarello-Q36.5 are the three automatic qualifiers from the ProTeam ranks, while wildcards invites have been handed to Caja Rural Seguros RGA and TotalEnergies. It means no spot for Unibet Rose Rockets, who were widely tipped to be present at this year's French Grand Tour.

"2026 is still going to be an incredible year, and we will do everything we can to keep improving ourselves," Bas Tietema, who founded the Rockets, said in an Instagram video. "The Tour de France is and will always be our dream race. So please, keep dreaming with us. Because there is so much more coming our way. Not only this year, but also the years to come.

"We feel a lot of support from the hundreds of thousands of fans who follow us on YouTube, social media, and on the road. It's simply better when we experience this together, and we need the support of all of you to achieve big things in 2026."

The Tour begins on Saturday 4 July in Barcelona; it therefore seems fitting that a second Spanish team, alongside Movistar, will be present on the start line.

On Instagram, Caja Rural posted: "Today we live a moment that will stay forever in our history: Caja Rural Seguros RGA will compete in the next edition of the Tour, which will also start in Barcelona.

"This path has been made possible by the tireless work of the team and the passion of a fan that never stops pushing.

"Today we celebrate together. Tomorrow we continue pedaling towards new challenges."

Caja Rural will be making its debut at the French Grand Tour, alongside Pinarello-Q36.5, although both have raced at the Vuelta a España in the past, and Q36.5 rode the Giro d'Italia last year. The latter's inclusion makes it likely that Tom Pidcock will return to the race after he missed it in 2025. Tudor's presence means Julian Alaphilippe will also be expected to return to the Tour.

Uno-X Mobility, Lotto Intermarché and NSN return to the Tour as WorldTour teams, after racing as invited or qualified teams in 2024 and 2025.

Tour de France 2026 teams

- Alpecin-Premier Tech (WT)

- Bahrain Victorious (WT)

- Caja Rural Seguros RGA (PRT)

- Cofidis (PRT)

- Decathlon CMA CGM (WT)

- EF Education-EasyPost (WT)

- Groupama-FDJ United (WT)

- Ineos Grenadiers (WT)

- Jayco AlUla (WT)

- Lidl-Trek (WT)

- Lotto Intermarché (WT)

- Movistar (WT)

- NSN Cycling (WT)

- Picnic PostNL (WT)

- Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling (PRT)

- Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe (WT)

- Soudal Quick-Step (WT)

- TotalEnergies (PRT)

- Tudor Pro Cycling (PRT)

- UAE Team Emirates-XRG (WT)

- Uno-X Mobility (WT)

- Visma-Lease a Bike (WT)

- XDS Astana (WT)