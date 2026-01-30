Teams announced for 2026 Tour de France – Pinarello-Q36.5, Caja Rural and TotalEnergies make cut, Unibet Rose Rockets miss out

18 WorldTour teams, best three ProTeams of 2025 and two invited teams make up numbers

Caja Rural
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pinarello-Q36.5, Caja Rural Seguros RGA and TotalEnergies are among the 23 teams which will race the 2026 Tour de France, it was announced on Friday morning by organiser ASO.

All 18 WorldTour teams will be present, plus five ProTeams: the three best performing of 2025, according to UCI points, and two further wildcards.

Uno-X Mobility, Lotto Intermarché and NSN return to the Tour as WorldTour teams, after racing as invited or qualified teams in 2024 and 2025.

Tour de France 2026 teams

- Alpecin-Premier Tech (WT)
- Bahrain Victorious (WT)
- Caja Rural Seguros RGA (PRT)
- Cofidis (PRT)
- Decathlon CMA CGM (WT)
- EF Education-EasyPost (WT)
- Groupama-FDJ United (WT)
- Ineos Grenadiers (WT)
- Jayco AlUla (WT)
- Lidl-Trek (WT)
- Lotto Intermarché (WT)
- Movistar (WT)
- NSN Cycling (WT)
- Picnic PostNL (WT)
- Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling (PRT)
- Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe (WT)
- Soudal Quick-Step (WT)
- TotalEnergies (PRT)
- Tudor Pro Cycling (PRT)
- UAE Team Emirates-XRG (WT)
- Uno-X Mobility (WT)
- Visma-Lease a Bike (WT)
- XDS Astana (WT)

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

