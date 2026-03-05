Michael Matthews out of 'all upcoming races' after breaking both wrists in training crash

Australian was set to race Paris-Nice on Sunday

Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews is out of "all upcoming races" after breaking both of his wrists in a training crash on Thursday.

The Australian's plight was revealed by his team, Jayco AlUla, and means a long spell on the sidelines. He was set to race Paris-Nice, which begins on Sunday, before heading to Milan-San Remo.

The 35-year-old started the season well, winning the Gran Premio de Castellón in Spain, the 44th win of his 16-year career. However, his programme for the spring will now be completely shifted, with up to a couple of months off the bike the usual timeframe for recovery.

