Michael Matthews out of 'all upcoming races' after breaking both wrists in training crash

Michael Matthews is out of "all upcoming races" after breaking both of his wrists in a training crash on Thursday.

The Australian's plight was revealed by his team, Jayco AlUla, and means a long spell on the sidelines. He was set to race Paris-Nice, which begins on Sunday, before heading to Milan-San Remo.

"Unfortunately Michael Matthews suffered a crash whilst out training today, Thursday 5th March, and was transferred to hospital," a Jayco AlUla spokesperson said.

"Team medical staff have confirmed that CT scan results show fractures to both of his wrists, subsequently ruling him out of all upcoming races.

"Matthews is in direct contact with team medical staff and will have extensive support to aid a swift recovery."

The 35-year-old started the season well, winning the Gran Premio de Castellón in Spain, the 44th win of his 16-year career. However, his programme for the spring will now be completely shifted, with up to a couple of months off the bike the usual timeframe for recovery.

Last year Matthews was forced to take a break from racing due to signs of a pulmonary embolism.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The health problems I had this year were obviously a massive scare, but at the same time, I feel like they've given me a second chance in cycling," the Australian told Cyclingnews in December. "I feel like it's a rebirth of my career. My new contract also gives me extra motivation, too. I honestly feel there are bigger things to come.

"I'm not really putting an end date on my career. It could come at any time, but at the moment, I'm just loving riding my bike. I love being with my teammates, I love racing, and I love competing. I honestly haven't even thought about retirement."

His contract with Jayco AlUla lasts until the end of 2027. During his lengthy career, Matthews has won stages of all three Grand Tours, and the green jersey at the Tour de France.

It is the latest training incident for pro riders. This week Belgian Leander Van Hautegem found himself disoriented in a ditch after a heavy crash. Last summer, Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital with a fractured vertebrae, collapsed lung and five broken bones sustained in an incident. Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard suffered minor injuries after crashing during a training ride in Spain.