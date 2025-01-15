Cycling TV and streaming guide: How to watch this week’s races as Tour Down Under opens 2025 season and Wout van Aert headlines Cyclocross Benidorm

Wondering what cycling is on TV this week? Or how to watch each race, wherever you are in the world? You’ve come to the right place. Cycling Weekly’s pro cycling TV and streaming guide is here to keep you updated throughout the 2025 season, so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Below, you’ll find details about which races are being televised this week, which broadcasters are showing them, and the ways you can access that coverage.

We'll try and make it as simple and cost-effective for you to watch all the cycling you want, with information on subscriptions, streaming deals, free trials, and indeed free streams.

Cycling on TV this week - at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race UK broadcaster US broadcaster Australian broadcaster Free stream Tour Down Under Women (January 17-19) ► Eurosport / Discovery+ ► NBC / Peacock► Flobikes ► 7Mate / 7Plus ► 7Mate / 7Plus Down Under Classic (January 18) N/A N/A ► 7Plus ► 7Plus Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm (January 19) ► Eurosport / Discovery+ ► Flobikes N/A ► UCI YouTube channel

How to watch the Tour Down Under

The 2025 road cycling season kicks off in Australia with the Tour Down Under, and first up it's the turn of the Women's WorldTour peloton, with the Women's Tour Down Under running from 17-19 January 2025.

Women's Tour Down Under: Watch for free in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Women's Tour Down Under for free, with the three-stage race being broadcast on the free-to-air TV channel 7Mate, and a free live stream available on the 7Plus streaming platform.

7Mate is available on free-to-air digital TV and 7Plus is accessible with a simple registration and no payment, although the coverage is geo-restricted to Australia. Away from Australia right now? You'll need a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access your 7Plus account for the Tour Down Under.

How to watch Women's Tour Down Under in the UK

Discovery+ is the place to go for early-rising cycling fans in the UK to watch the Tour Down Under.

Discovery+ is the streaming home of the Eurosport TV channels, and while the Women's Tour Down Under won't make it onto those channels due to the Australian Open tennis, all three stages will be available online on Discovery+.

You'll need the 'standard' Discovery+ subscription, which costs £6.99 a month.

Is the Women's Tour Down Under on TV in the US?

Fans in the US have two options for watching the Women's Tour Down Under: Peacock and Flobikes.

Peacock is the streaming platform operated by broadcasting giant NBC, which is the rights-holder for the Tour de France and other ASO races. Coverage will be online-only on Peacock, which costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

Flobikes is a streaming service dedicated to cycling, where subscriptions cost $29.99 a month but fall to $12.50 a month if you commit to a full year.

Women's Tour Down Under TV schedule

Stage 1: January 17, 11.30am-3pm AEDT (Sydney) / January 17, 12.30am-4am GMT (UK) / January 16, 7.30pm-11pm ET (US)

January 17, 11.30am-3pm AEDT (Sydney) / January 17, 12.30am-4am GMT (UK) / January 16, 7.30pm-11pm ET (US) Stage 2: January 18, 11.30am-4pm AEDT (Sydney) / January 18, 12.30am-5am GMT (UK) / January 17, 7.30pm-12am ET (US)

January 18, 11.30am-4pm AEDT (Sydney) / January 18, 12.30am-5am GMT (UK) / January 17, 7.30pm-12am ET (US) Stage 3: January 19, 11.30am-3.30pm AEDT (Sydney) / January 19, 12.30am-4.30am GMT (UK) / January 17, 7.30pm-11.30pm ET (US)

Other broadcast options for Women's Tour Down Under

Europe: Discovery+ / Max (depending on location), L'EquipeTV (France), RTVE (Spain), TV2 (Denmark)

Discovery+ / Max (depending on location), L'EquipeTV (France), RTVE (Spain), TV2 (Denmark) Asia Pacific & Oceania: Sky Sport Now (New Zealand), J-Sports (Japan), Zhibo.tv (China)

Sky Sport Now (New Zealand), J-Sports (Japan), Zhibo.tv (China) Africa: Supersport

Supersport Latin America: ESPN

ESPN Middle East: Abu Dhabi Sports TV

How to watch the Down Under Classic

The men's Tour Down Under takes place next week, from January 21-26, but January 18 sees the traditional curtain-raiser in the form of the Down Under Classic. This is a criterium event, and not a UCI-classified road race, but it still draws in big riders and crowds.

Down Under Classic free live stream on 7Plus

The Down Under Classic will not go out on international broadcasters, but it will be available to stream online for free on 7Plus.

As outlined above, 7Plus is a free streaming service, but coverage is geo-restricted to Australia. Coverage runs from 7.30pm-8.45pm AEDT.

How to watch Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm

Wout van Aert is the star name at the 10th round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup, which is the top-tier series for cyclocross. The event takes place in Benidorm, Spain, on Sunday 19 January, with the elite women's and elite men's races televised early afternoon local time.

Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm - free live stream

The UCI is once again hosting a free live stream for the Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm on the UCI YouTube channel. With no registration or payment required, this is by far the simplest and cheapest way to watch Wout van Aert in action on January 19.

The feed is geo-restricted, and while fans in the US, Canada, and Australia are sometimes allowed in, they will be blocked from the Benidorm event. You can find a full list of geo-blocked territories here.

Don't forget, if you're travelling outside your home country you can still access your usual streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm in the UK on Discovery+. The action won't make it to the Eurosport TV channels, but it will be available online at the Discovery+ streaming platform, where the standard subscription costs $6.99 a month and gets you a wealth of live races.

Where to watch Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm in the US and Canada

Flobikes is the only place to watch the Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm in the US. Max has some cyclocross races but not this one.

A Flobikes subscription costs $29.99 a month or $12.50 a month if you sign up for a year. It's also showing the race for subscribers in Canada.

Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm TV schedule

Women Elite: 1:40pm CET (Europe) / 12:40pm GMT (UK) / 7:40am ET (US/Canada)

1:40pm CET (Europe) / 12:40pm GMT (UK) / 7:40am ET (US/Canada) Men Elite: 3:10pm CET (Europe) / 2:10pm GMT (UK) / 9:10am ET (US/Canada)

Other live broadcast options for Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm

Europe: Eurosport/Discovery+/Max (varies by location), HBO Max (Netherlands), CT Sport (Czechia), TV2 (Denmark), STVR (Slovakia),

Eurosport/Discovery+/Max (varies by location), HBO Max (Netherlands), CT Sport (Czechia), TV2 (Denmark), STVR (Slovakia), Asia: J-Sports (Japan)

Watch cycling from anywhere

Away from home when the races are on? That doesn't mean you have to miss out...

Many streaming platforms these days are geo-restricted, meaning they'll only work in certain countries, but assistance is on hand, in the form of a VPN. A Virtual Private Network – to use the full name – is a piece of software that lets you alter your device's IP address to make it appear to be in any country in the world, therefore unblocking the streaming services you use back home.

It's great for watching cycling on the move, and the added benefit is that VPNs provide a huge boost to your internet security. Our colleagues over at TechRadar know everything there is to know about VPNs and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there right now.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!