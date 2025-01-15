Cycling TV and streaming guide: How to watch this week’s races as Tour Down Under opens 2025 season and Wout van Aert headlines Cyclocross Benidorm

Wondering what cycling is on TV this week? Or how to watch each race, wherever you are in the world? You’ve come to the right place. Cycling Weekly’s pro cycling TV and streaming guide is here to keep you updated throughout the 2025 season, so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Below, you’ll find details about which races are being televised this week, which broadcasters are showing them, and the ways you can access that coverage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RaceUK broadcasterUS broadcasterAustralian broadcasterFree stream
Tour Down Under Women (January 17-19)► Eurosport / Discovery+► NBC / Peacock► Flobikes► 7Mate / 7Plus ► 7Mate / 7Plus
Down Under Classic (January 18)N/AN/A► 7Plus ► 7Plus
Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm (January 19)► Eurosport / Discovery+► FlobikesN/A► UCI YouTube channel
