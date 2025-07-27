'I’m fighting every day' – Kristen Faulkner finishes dead last on Stage 2 of Tour de France Femmes, makes time cut by just 20 seconds

Olympic champion battles illness and bad luck to stay in the race for as long as she can

Kristen Faulkner, Tour de France Femmes 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

It was a rough day for the reigning Olympic road champion. Kristen Faulkner crossed the finish line of Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift with just 20 seconds to spare, the very last rider to do so.

The EF Education-Oatly rider had been tipped as one to watch this Tour, particularly in the early stages. Coming off a career-best season in 2024, where she stormed to a convincing Olympic road race title, Faulkner excels in punchy one-day terrain and aggressive breakaways, exactly the kind of racing featured in the Tour’s opening stages. But her easily recognisable stars-and-stripes jersey, indicating her as the U.S. national champion, was nowhere to be seen near the front today.

