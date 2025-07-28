'Completely shocked' - Demi Vollering crash leaves team worried and frustrated at Tour de France Femmes

FDJ-SUEZ manager calls out lack of respect in peloton after Dutchwoman is hurt in pile-up

Demi Vollering after crashing at the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Startled and limping, Demi Vollering arrived back to her FDJ-SUEZ bus in Angers. She hobbled past the team staff, beyond her turbo trainer, and holding back tears, planted herself into the arms of her partner, who had been waiting anxiously with their dog on a lead. He wrapped a comforting arm around her shredded jersey. The hug, silent, lasted almost a minute.

Stage three was supposed to be a straightforward day at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for the GC favourite – a routine sprint, where she would stay out of trouble. Instead, on a fast bend inside 4km to go, the Dutchwoman hit the floor in a mass pile-up. She was one of the last to get back on her feet.

