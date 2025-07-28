Tom Pidcock becomes two-time European MTB Champion in Portugal

The Brit asserts his off-road dominance in latest victory in Portugal

Tom Pidcock crosses the finish line at the European Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Double Olympic gold medallist, mountain bike world champion, Tour de France stage winner - there isn’t much Tom Pidcock hasn’t won (or at least, tried) in the world of bikes. The Brit has risen to the top in the off-road scene, as well as on, and continues to win.

Pidcock’s latest victory took place in Portugal’s dusty Melgaço last Sunday at the European MTB Championships in the cross-country (XCO) event. Fellow Brit Charlie Aldridge followed just behind in second, with Denmark’s Simon Andreassen completing the podium.

