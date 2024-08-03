From Low Countries to dizzy heights, the Tour de France Femmes is here again

Everything you need to know about the biggest race on the women's calendar

Demi Vollering wins 2023 Tour de France Femmes
After the men's Tour de France, and then the Paris Olympic Games, an amazing summer of sport continues with the third edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

As well as the later start date of August 12, which allows the Olympics to slot in just after the men's Tour, the Tour de France Femmes has a slightly different format for 2024.

DatesMon Aug 12 > Sunday Aug 18
Total distance949.7km
Number of stagesEight
Start locationRotterdam
Finish locationAlpe d'Huez
UCI rankingWomen's WorldTour
Edition3rd
Total climbing10,700m
Leader's jersey colourYellow
Last year's winnerDemi Vollering (SD Worx)
TV coverage (US)NBC, Peacock TV
TV coverage (UK)(ITV4, Discovery Plus)

