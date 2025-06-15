Reusser wins Tour de Suisse Women final stage to take overall victory

Movistar rider, Marlen Reusser won the final stage of the Tour de Suisse Women with a strong, audacious attack on the descent of the final climb to take her home race victory alone, on the shores of Lake Lucerne.

After taking the overall lead by winning the four day race's opening stage, the Swiss woman set a relentless pace on the day’s final climb, leading a group of only four women over the top and into the final 15km.

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.

