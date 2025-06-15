Reusser wins Tour de Suisse Women final stage to take overall victory

Movistar rider, Marlen Reusser won the final stage of the Tour de Suisse Women with a strong, audacious attack on the descent of the final climb to take her home race victory alone, on the shores of Lake Lucerne.

After taking the overall lead by winning the four day race's opening stage, the Swiss woman set a relentless pace on the day’s final climb, leading a group of only four women over the top and into the final 15km.

After a well-timed attack on the descent from Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto), Reusser allowed rival Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) to close the gap before launching the decisive move on a small rise. She then managed to hold her advantage, finishing 28 seconds ahead of Niewiadoma, with Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) third on the day.

Vollering finished second on general classification, while Niewiadoma was third overall.

More to follow...