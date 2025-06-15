Reusser wins Tour de Suisse Women final stage to take overall victory
Swiss rider leads the four day race from start to finish, taking GC and her second stage win with a tactically perfect attack
Movistar rider, Marlen Reusser won the final stage of the Tour de Suisse Women with a strong, audacious attack on the descent of the final climb to take her home race victory alone, on the shores of Lake Lucerne.
After taking the overall lead by winning the four day race's opening stage, the Swiss woman set a relentless pace on the day’s final climb, leading a group of only four women over the top and into the final 15km.
After a well-timed attack on the descent from Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto), Reusser allowed rival Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) to close the gap before launching the decisive move on a small rise. She then managed to hold her advantage, finishing 28 seconds ahead of Niewiadoma, with Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) third on the day.
Vollering finished second on general classification, while Niewiadoma was third overall.
More to follow...
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
