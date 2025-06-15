Romain Grégoire descends to take Tour de Suisse opening stage win

The 22 year-old Frenchman attacked the day’s final descent in pouring rain to win from a huge breakaway take the overall lead

Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) wins the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de Suisse in Küssnacht
Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ wins the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
By
published

Frenchman Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) won the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday, with a courageous attack on rain sodden roads around Lake Lucerne.

The 22 year-old attacked a leading group of four over the top of the final climb, some 14km from the finish of the 129.4km stage, descending expertly on the sketchiest of roads. Despite a coordinated response from the three chasers, he maintained a small lead to the line, winning ahead of compatriot Kévin Vaquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), with Dutchman Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike) in third.

