Vincenzo Albanese claims first WorldTour win with surprise attack on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

Vincenzo Albanese wins at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Italy’s Vincenzo Albanese sprinted to victory on Monday on the second day of the Tour de Suisse in Schwarzsee.

After the peloton remained together on the final ascent of Rechthalten, the 28-year-old's EF Education-EasyPost team made a decisive move towards the front of the peloton. Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) made a break inside the final kilometre, stretching the front of the bunch out and disrupting the leadout trains. The US champion opened a small gap but Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) managed to get onto his wheel, followed by Albanese.

