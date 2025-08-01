Maeva Squiban escapes to second stage win in a row at Tour de France Femmes as GC favourites finish together

Young Frenchwoman attacks from break to take second consecutive victory

Maeva Squiban celebrates winning stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Maeva Squiban made it two wins in two days on stage seven of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, soloing to a famous victory in Chambéry.

The 23-year-old UAE Team ADQ rider attacked over the top of the Col du Granier and held on on the descent to do it again after she soloed to the win on stage six in Ambert on Thursday.

