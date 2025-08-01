How do Tour de France Femmes riders get their custom bikes so fast?

Inside Specialized’s rapid turnaround for Kim Le Court and Lorena Wiebes at the Tour de France Femmes

Custom bikes at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) rode herself into the overall lead of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after finishing third on Stage 2, and by the next morning, she was fully decked out in yellow. From her helmet to her race suit, and most notably her brand-new yellow Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, everything was given some yellow flair.

SD Worx-ProTime sprinter Lorena Wiebes underwent a similar transformation just a couple days later. After taking the points jersey away from Marianne Vos on stage 3, the Dutch powerhouse rolled up to the start line the following day clad from head to toe in green. Again, with a freshly painted race bike to match.

Kim Le Court's Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8
(Image credit: Specialized - @tornanti_cc)

Kim Le Court's yellow Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

