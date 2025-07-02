Visma-Lease a Bike, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and UAE Team Emirates-XRG: The teams in special jerseys for the Tour de France

At least four teams will be in special kits for the 2025 Tour de France, with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe revealing a new design for the French Grand Tour days before the race begins.

The German squad joins Visma-Lease a Bike, Lotto and UAE Team Emirates-XRG in donning different jerseys to usual for three weeks in France. Special kits have become more common in recent years for Grand Tours, with some seeking to stand out in the peloton, nod to particular sponsors, or preventing a colour clash with the distinctive jerseys of the race.

The four distinctive jerseys of the Tour de France – yellow, green, polka-dot and white – are already famous, but certain teams are seeking to look their best in other ways. Here's your guide to the slightly-different kits to pay attention to over the next month.

Visma-Lease a Bike

(Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

Visma-Lease a Bike have changed their kit for every Tour de France in recent years, since 2021, given that their usual colour - yellow - is the same as the leader's jersey.

This year, the special jersey is called "the swarm", which comes from their bee-like appearance. It has black and yellow stripes, like a bee, and has the names of supporters on it too.

"Teamwork is in our DNA and has been our strength for years. Together, we believe in achieving great dreams. For our team, it's about more than just winning, it's about how we work together to reach those goals," Visma's chief business officer, Jasper Saeijs, said.

"Behind every success is a team, and that team is bigger than just the riders on the bikes or in the support car. With this jersey, we're showcasing the power of that connection. It's a tribute to everyone who supports us, cheers for us, and believes in us. Together, we're going for the highest possible goal again this summer."

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

UAE will be in a slightly-different kit to normal at the Tour, ditching the black arms of their stock kit for black splotches and an off-white colour. Tadej Pogačar won't be in it in normal stages, given he is world champion, but could be in it for the two time trials, if he isn't in the yellow jersey by stage five.

Apparently the design is inspired by the heart chakra and the power of nature combined with the lightness of the alpine air. Obviously.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

(Image credit: Specialized/Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

It's a radical change for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour de France, who switch out their ordinary navy-and-white look, for a largely white jersey and royal blue shorts. It takes inspiration from France's football away kit, which has the same delicate bleu, blanc et rouge vibe.

Specialized says that the new kit is "a tribute to the country, the fans, and the legendary roads that make the Tour de France the ultimate race in cycling. The blue, white and red stripes echo the French flag, capturing the race’s speed and spirit, while the gradient design is inspired by France’s diverse landscapes – from the cobbled streets of the north to the Alps and the vibrant finish in Paris."

Their bikes also have a new navy style for the Tour, with team mottos plastered on it. Pretty smart, if you ask me.

Lotto

(Image credit: Steve Dinneweth)

Now, Lotto haven't changed their colours at all, but have given more prominence to their secondary sponsor Caps on the jersey. Caps, for those not in the know, is a Belgian fuel card company, and has changed its logo recently.

"The Tour is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. For us as a brand, it’s a unique opportunity to share our story, express our values, and increase our visibility. We’re proud of this collaboration and wish the team great success during the Tour," a Caps spokesperson said.

However, the team still remains Lotto. Got that?