Visma-Lease a Bike, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and UAE Team Emirates-XRG: The teams in special jerseys for the Tour de France

Four teams will be in slightly different kits for the biggest race in the year - here's what to look out for

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in their special Specialized Tour de France kit
(Image credit: Specialized/Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

At least four teams will be in special kits for the 2025 Tour de France, with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe revealing a new design for the French Grand Tour days before the race begins.

The German squad joins Visma-Lease a Bike, Lotto and UAE Team Emirates-XRG in donning different jerseys to usual for three weeks in France. Special kits have become more common in recent years for Grand Tours, with some seeking to stand out in the peloton, nod to particular sponsors, or preventing a colour clash with the distinctive jerseys of the race.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1