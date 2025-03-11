Why is Jonas Vingegaard wearing a special helmet at Paris-Nice?

Eagle-eyed viewers watching Paris-Nice will have noticed Jonas Vingegaard wearing a red and white helmet that differs to the standard team issue yellow Giro helmets worn by his team

The two-time Tour de France winner’s new custom lid is part of Visma-Lease a Bike's partnership with Bygma - a Danish owned building materials supplier - which was extended before Paris-Nice got underway. It will see Vingegaard wear the new helmet throughout the 2025 season.

It also means he will become the second rider on the team to wear a special helmet, with Wout van Aert sporting a Red Bull branded helmet as part of his personal sponsorship deal with the energy drink company.

"It is a great honor to have Bygma as a personal and team partner," Vingegaard said in a press release announcing the deal extension with Bygma. "Their support means a lot to me, and I’m excited about this unique collaboration. The helmet represents more than just a design—it’s a symbol of our shared values and heritage."

The new design is still made by Giro, and it still carries the same sponsor logos as the rest of Vingegaard’s teammate's helmets. The only difference is the colours on Vingegaard’s lid.

According to Visma-Lease a Bike, the new helmet introduces a "fresh and collaborative approach to partnerships in professional cycling".

"We are incredibly proud that Bygma dares to take this step towards a customized helmet with us. It is a testament to Jonas' roots and unique position in cycling. We are excited to see this unique partnership come to life on the road," Jasper Saeijs, the team's Chief Business Officer, said.

"Jonas also embodies many of the values we cherish at Bygma—hard work, determination, and a commitment to excellence. His achievements inspire many, and we are excited to support him," Bygma CEO Michael Madsen added.

Visma-Lease a Bike took control of the overall classification at Paris-Nice on Tuesday, winning stage three’s team time trial which put Matteo Jorgenson into the race leader's yellow jersey. Vingegaard is six seconds behind the American going into stage four.