Why is Jonas Vingegaard wearing a special helmet at Paris-Nice?

The two-time Tour de France winner’s new helmet is part of a sponsorship deal that will see him wear the lid throughout the year

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Eagle-eyed viewers watching Paris-Nice will have noticed Jonas Vingegaard wearing a red and white helmet that differs to the standard team issue yellow Giro helmets worn by his team

The two-time Tour de France winner’s new custom lid is part of Visma-Lease a Bike's partnership with Bygma - a Danish owned building materials supplier - which was extended before Paris-Nice got underway. It will see Vingegaard wear the new helmet throughout the 2025 season.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

