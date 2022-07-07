Why is Wout Van Aert allowed to wear a Red Bull helmet - and did he really want to show that 'the jersey gives me wings'?
The Belgian is one of just three riders in the men's peloton sponsored by the energy drink
When Wout Van Aert mimicked a bird's wings in celebration as he crossed the finish line first on stage four of the 2022 Tour de France, people's immediate reactions suggested he had pre-planned it, designed to further highlight the sponsor - Red Bull - adorned on his helmet.
Indeed, Red Bull's slogan "gives you wings" is aptly in keeping with Van Aert's celebration, especially when considering the Belgian is one of just three riders in the men's professional peloton sponsored by the carbonated energy drink manufacturer. The other two are Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Anton Palzer (Bora-Hansgrohe), a former ski mountaineer and mountain runner and climber.
However, speaking after this Tour stage win, Van Aert insisted that, with his flapping arms, he "wanted to show that the jersey gives me wings."
Of his attack, the Belgian said: "I felt like flying in the last 10km, and it was real; it was special to ride alone in the yellow jersey and to take a stage like this."
Dubious as Van Aert's explanation is, it transpires that the UCI doesn't have any rules stopping riders from displaying personal sponsorship during races, only that (opens in new tab) "the helmet must be approved in accordance with the prevailing safety standards, must not have been modified and must not have suffered an impact or been involved in an accident".
Instead, teams are the ones who regulate what sponsors their riders are allowed to showcase, with decisions often dependent on whether the specific brand conflicts with another the team already has an agreement with.
In the case of Wout Van Aert, Jumbo-Visma are comfortable with him riding without the team-issued helmet. Initially, the Belgian only used his Red Bull sponsored protection in cyclocross races, but at the beginning of the 2022 season he announced he will also wear it on the road.
While Jumbo-Visma hasn't responded to Cycling Weekly on why Van Aert now always wears the helmet, there is the possibility that Red Bull has the potential to enhance the sponsors, therefore making the agreement mutually beneficial.
A Dutch and Belgian supermarket chain, title sponsor Jumbo has the ability to benefit from one of cycling's biggest names advertising a product it sells in its shops, in addition to the branded team attire he wears, too.
Meanwhile, Pidcock did wear a Red Bull helmet while racing in national team colours at the 2021 Road World Championships, but the Briton hasn't used the sponsored equipment when representing his team, Ineos Grenadiers, during road races. This rule doesn't apply during off-road events, though, with Pidcock permitted to use his Red Bull helmet at cyclocross and mountain bike races.
Speculatively, one reason Pidcock doesn’t wear his Red Bull helmet during road races is because the brand doesn't benefit Ineos - which also owns a third of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, where Red Bull Racing is a direct rival.
Another reason could centre on agreement between Red Bull and Pidcock - put simply, its financial worth. Ineos Grenadiers also didn't respond to Cycling Weekly to substantiate these suggestions, however.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Rideable art: 10 standout handmade bikes from Enve’s Bike Builder Round-Up
Enve Composites opened the doors of their Utah-based HQ to the public last month for their fourth annual Builder Round-Up. Here are 10 standout handmade bikes from the bike show.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
'I should be doing my final exams but instead I’m riding the Giro!': The amateur team riding the Giro Donne
Cycling Weekly meets Team Mendelspeck, one of the amateur teams riding the Giro Donne
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Nicholas Dlamini: Tour de France diversity has taken a 'disturbing step-back'
‘Cycling still has an enormous way to go in order to be a sport for all’ says the rider
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Wout Van Aert victorious on stage four of Tour de France with solo attack
The Belgian attacked in the final 11km of the race, and powered to victory as he extends his lead in the yellow jersey
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tour de France remembers victims of Copenhagen shooting with minute of applause
The peloton will pay tribute to the victims with the Danish riders at the front on the start line
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Inspired by the Tour de France? Six things I wish I'd known as a beginner cyclist
Everyone's a beginner at some stage. Here are six things to bear in mind if you're looking at getting out on your bike this July
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'Shocked and saddened': Tour de France organiser sends condolences after Copenhagen shooting
Several people were killed in the Copenhagen mall shooting
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
-
Tour de France packs up for the long drive home
Race waves goodbye to Denmark and gets ready to move everything to Calais for race restart on Tuesday
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Yves Lampaert storms to yellow jersey with Tour de France stage one time trial victory
The Belgian navigated the course with a quickest time of 15-17, with Wout Van Aert second and Tadej Pogačar third
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Green boxers, polka dot mugs and Maxoo: Inside Copenhagen's Tour de France shop
Denmark has gone wild for the Tour de France, so Cycling Weekly decided to join in the fun at the ASO-approved store
By Adam Becket • Published