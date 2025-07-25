Tour de France vs Tour de France Femmes: 3 key differences and similarities

They're a different side of the same coin. Here are the similarities and differences that excite us

Yellow jersey wearers of the men&#039;s and women&#039;s Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Squint your eye at your TV over the next week and it might seem like the Tour de France has continued past its typical 21 days. In some ways, you’d be correct, the Tour de France will be taking place next week, just not the one that we’ve been watching throughout July.

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will get underway on Saturday, and run for nine days as the best women cyclists in the world will battle for the same jerseys, stage wins and glory as the men.

While the last week of the men’s Tour has seen the thrill of a GC battle fade, the women are about to breathe new life into the chase for the yellow jersey. The 2024 Tour de France Femmes was decided by just four seconds—the smallest margin of victory in the history of the Tour de France. If the legendary 1989 showdown between Greg LeMond and Laurent Fignon still gives you chills, last year’s battle between Kasia Niewiadoma and Demi Vollering on the Alpe d’Huez was every bit as epic. Their nail-biting duel is destined to become a classic in cycling history and the final stage was an all-time best single day race.

