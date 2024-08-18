The smallest margin of victory in Tour de France history: Tour de France Femmes was won by 4 seconds

Kasia Niewiadoma claimed the yellow jersey in nail-biting battle with Demi Vollering on Alpe d'Huez

Kasia Niewiadoma after winning La Fleche Wallone in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

The final stage of the 2024 Tour de France avec Zwift was a game of maths. After seven days of racing covering 950 kilometres and 13,566m of elevation victory, the third edition of the women's Tour came down to just four measly seconds — the smallest margin of victory in Tour de France history. 

The final stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes was also the Queen Stage, featuring a gruelling 150 kilometres (90 miles) with 3,900 meters (12,795 feet) of climbing, largely accumulated on the formidable Col du Glandon (19.7 km at 7.2%) and the legendary Alpe d’Huez (13.8 km at 8.1%).

Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

