'It’s more of a young man’s sport these days, and I’m too old' – Geraint Thomas bows out after 14 Tours de France

Welsh Ineos Grenadiers didn't get the stage win he wanted at his final Tour, but finished for 13th time

Geraint Thomas on stage 21 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

After his 14th Tour de France, Geraint Thomas said that it was "a good time to stop" as he bowed out of the race for a final time.

The Welsh Ineos Grenadiers rider will retire at the end of the season, almost two decades after he made his professional debut, and said he was "super happy it's done".

