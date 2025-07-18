Ineos Grenadiers release statement responding to '2012 allegations'

German TV investigation alleges links between team member and a doctor behind a doping ring

Ineos Grenadiers bus at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

Ineos Grenadiers have asked the International Testing Agency, the body that oversees cycling’s anti-doping programme, to hand over “any information it considers relevant” after reports in Germany unearthed an apparent connection between a long-time and current team staff member and the doctor behind a notorious doping ring.

In June, a few weeks before the Tour de France began, a documentary from the German public service broadcaster ARD claimed a Team Sky worker was in direct communication with the German doctor Mark Schmidt in 2012.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1