Ineos Grenadiers close to 'multimillion' deal with TotalEnergies - reports

British WorldTour squad were publicly on the lookout for new investment

An Ineos Grenadiers rider and a TotalEnergies rider at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Ineos Grenadiers are close to agreeing a "multimillion-pound" deal with TotalEnergies, according to a report in The Times on Saturday.

The British WorldTour team, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have been public about their need for fresh investment, with the squad employing a global sports marketing agency to help. Last month, Ineos Grenadiers' CEO John Allert told Cycling Weekly that the team had held discussions with "literally hundreds of brands".

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

