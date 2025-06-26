TotalEnergies to become Ineos Grenadiers 'jersey partner' from Tour de France

Ineos Grenadiers will ride with the TotalEnergies logo on their jerseys at the Tour de France and beyond, it was announced on Thursday.

According to reports in French newspaper L'Équipe, and followed up by Cyclingnews, WorldTour squad Ineos will not merge with ProTeam TotalEnergies next season. Instead, Ineos Grenadiers will bring TotalEnergies onboard as a secondary sponsor, with TotalEnergies also continuing as a ProTeam for 2026. A new Ineos jersey is expected to be revealed next week, ahead of the Tour, which begins on Saturday 5 July in Lille.

Under UCI rules, two teams cannot have the same main sponsor in the same race, however the rules do not apply to secondary sponsors. TotalEnergies stressed that there would be no connection between the two squads.

"We are proud to announce this new jersey partnership, which marks an important milestone in the close relationship between Ineos Grenadiers and TotalEnergies in elite cycling," John Allert, Ineos Grenadiers CEO said in a statement. "It provides us with the opportunity to pursue our shared goals and ambitions at the highest level of the sport we love — competing at the top while developing the next generation of world-class riders."

"As has been the case since 2016, we will be supporting Jean-René Bernaudeau's team, to whom we have already confirmed our support for 2026 and our intention of opening up discussions for 2027, once the Tour de France is over," President-Director General of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanné said in a statement on Thursday.

"Furthermore, given the strong industrial relationship between Ineos and TotalEnergies on an international level, particularly with regard to the petrochemical Amiral project in Saudi Arabia, we are making official our sponsoring of the maillot with Ineos Grenadiers from the Tour de France 2025 onwards," he continued.

"TotalEnergies confirms that the agreements with the two teams are strictly commercial and exclude any influence or interference in terms of sporting relations or race strategies.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The team will have internal regulations guaranteeing this separation, as well as the full and entire independence of both teams, overseen by the UCI and respecting its rules."

Ineos Grenadiers, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have been public about their need for fresh investment, with the squad employing a global sports marketing agency to help them find new partners. Last month, Ineos Grenadiers' CEO John Allert told Cycling Weekly that the team had held discussions with "literally hundreds of brands".

Last month it was reported that a deal between Ineos and TotalEnergies was nearing completion, but it was not known what format that would take. Ineos the company has worked with the French petrochemical giant TotalEnergies for a number of years, and in 2024 the British company acquired the French company’s petrochemical assets in southern France, having previously owned them jointly.