TotalEnergies to become Ineos Grenadiers 'jersey partner' from Tour de France

ProTeam TotalEnergies to continue in 2026, as Ineos Grenadiers sponsorship limited to secondary partnership

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ineos Grenadiers will ride with the TotalEnergies logo on their jerseys at the Tour de France and beyond, it was announced on Thursday.

According to reports in French newspaper L'Équipe, and followed up by Cyclingnews, WorldTour squad Ineos will not merge with ProTeam TotalEnergies next season. Instead, Ineos Grenadiers will bring TotalEnergies onboard as a secondary sponsor, with TotalEnergies also continuing as a ProTeam for 2026. A new Ineos jersey is expected to be revealed next week, ahead of the Tour, which begins on Saturday 5 July in Lille.

