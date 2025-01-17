Ineos Grenadiers looking for second sponsor in order to return to 'super team' status

British WorldTour team to continue into 2026

Four Ineos Grenadiers riders on a training camp in 2025
(Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Ineos Grenadiers are searching for a second sponsor in order to compete with the "super teams" of cycling, it was revealed on Friday.

During a press conference, the British WorldTour team's CEO John Allert confirmed that they would continue beyond 2025, and that they're trying to "bring other people" on their "journey" in order to grow their budget.

