Ineos Grenadiers announce 'highly motivated, hungry and ambitious' new performance structure for 2025

New sports directors, lead performance coach and head of performance support announced, among other changes

Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Ineos Grenadiers have announced a raft of changes to their performance staff after their worst season ever, including new sports directors and a lead performance coach among other new roles, they announced on Tuesday evening.

The team achieved just 14 wins in 2024, and have mixed up their staff as a result, meaning the second off-season in a row that backroom staff have been moved around. Last year, Ineos appointed a new CEO, performance director and head of racing.

Adam Becket
