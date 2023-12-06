Ineos Grenadiers announce new CEO, performance director, and director of racing

Ineos Grenadiers have appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO), performance director and head of racing, as the team seeks to calm a turbulent off-season. The news emerged via press release on Wednesday afternoon.

John Allert, who was previously the team's managing director, will become CEO, responsible for the day-to-day running of the squad. He will be be assisted by Dr Scott Drawer, who joins Ineos as performance director, and Steve Cummings, who becomes director of racing. Imanol Erviti, the former Movistar rider, has also joined as a sports director.

Three weeks ago, it emerged that Rod Ellingworth had resigned as deputy team principal, leaving the squad effectively without a leader. Wednesday's announcement puts a new structure into place, one that will report to Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc at the Ineos Sport group.

The umbrella organisation includes Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investments in New Zealand's rugby union team, Mercedes F1, OGC Nice, and the Ineos Britannia sailing team, among others. It is thought that Ratcliffe will soon take control of a portion of Manchester United.

Allert had been managing director of Ineos Grenadiers since 2022, but was largely responsible for the business side of the organisation; his new role sees him overseeing the whole team. The press release is not specific on what this means for Brailsford's previous role of team principal, but he holds a more senior role at Ineos Sport.

"It is a privilege to lead this team going forward," Allert said. "I’m humbled by the talent of our rider group, my team-mates, the calibre of our partners, and the opportunity to work hard together and write a new chapter of success for the Ineos Grenadiers.

"This team has created an incredible and successful legacy, but our ambitions for the future are greater than ever. The strengthening of our performance team is perfectly aligned with these ambitions."

Dr Drawer joins Ineos from the education sector; most recently he was head of sport at Millfield School, a prestigious private school in England. However, he previously worked for Team Sky, Ineos Grenadiers' predecessor team. He has also held roles at England Rugby and UK Sport, as well as time with Team GB, where he led research and innovation across five Olympic cycles.

“When the opportunity came to return to this team, I jumped at the chance," Dr Drawer said. "The Ineos Grenadiers are entering an exciting phase, they have some big goals for the future and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

"This is a performance-led team with innovation at its heart, and I am looking forward to working with a group that’s so focused on excellence and competing to win.”

Meanwhile, Cummings has been promoted from being a DS to head of racing after two years coaching at the team; that role followed a 15-year career as a pro cyclist. He has led Ineos at the last two Tours de France.

"The focus, goal and vision of the team is very clear and I’m proud to lead us into battle at the world’s biggest races," he said. "We’re absolutely focussed on getting back to the top step of the podium.



“We have an impressive depth of experience combined with an exciting mix of young talented riders in this team, all complemented by a world class group of staff. We will give absolutely everything to achieve our goals and I can’t wait to start the new season.”

The move comes while the team was at it's pre-season training camp in Mallorca, at which Egan Bernal might have accidentally leaked the squad's kit for next year.

While 2023 was not a stellar year, Ineos are far from without talent at present, with multi-discipline star Tom Pidcock, the biggest time-trialling talent in the world Josh Tarling, and the young Spaniard Carlos Rodríguez all contracted for multiple years.