Tour de France

Tour de France coverage from Cycling Weekly, with up to date race results, rider profiles and news and reports.

By

Dates: June 26 to July 18 2021
Stages: 21
Length: 3,383 km
Grand Départ: Brest, France
Finish: Paris, France
TV coverage (UK): Eurosport, GCN Race Pass, ITV4

Key info: Tour de France 2020 route | Tour de France start list | How to watch the Tour de France | Past winnersJerseys

Tour de France 2021

The final podium of the Tour de France (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The final podium of the Tour de France (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The 2021 Tour de France kicks off with a Grand Départ in Brest, Brittany, before meandering around the Celtic region.

The race in 2021 is almost back to it's original place on the calendar, only it is a week or two earlier than normal so that they do not clash with the Olympics.

The first two stages aren't the simple sprint days, especially with stage two finishing atop the 2km climb of the Mûr de Bretagne, which maxes out at 14 per cent in gradient.

The race will then start to head south east as it winds itself around the region of Brittany, it leaves the region for a stage five individual time trial between Changé and Laval Espace Mayenne over a 27km course.

The 2021 Tour de France route

The 2021 Tour de France route

The 2021 Tour de France then makes it's way accros the centre of the country with some classic long flat days in the summer sun before heading into the Alps.

Upon leaving the Alps they head to Provence and Mont Ventoux on stage 11, but not for the usual summit finish, instead the riders will tackle the climb from two sides before finishing at the bottom in Malaucène.

After that the race goes over to the Pyrenees and a brief dip into Andorra before another individual time trial on stage 20.

The race will then take to its traditional finish in Paris along the Champs-Élysées.

The 2021 edition will have six mountain stages with three summit finishes, eight flat stages, five hilly stages and two time trials, covering a total of 3,383km.

Tour de France 2021 classifications

Tadej Pogačar and Sam Bennett on the podium at the Tour de France 2020 (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar and Sam Bennett on the podium at the Tour de France 2020 (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The standard classifications and jerseys will once again feature: yellow jersey for the overall classification, polka-dots for the mountains classification, green for the points classification and white for the best young rider classification.

A combativity prize will be awarded to the most aggressive rider each day, while a super-combativity prize will be awarded to a rider at the end of the Tour.

Bonus seconds will once again be distributed on the finish line with 10, six and four seconds available to each of the first three across the line on each stage.

Bonus sprints are also available at the top of some key climbs in an attempt to create more aggressive and exciting racing.

Tour de France 2021 teams

All 19 of the 2020 WorldTour teams are at the Tour de France, we expect the French Pro Continental teams to take the wildcard places, this would be Arkéa-Samsic, Total Direct Energie and B&B Hotels-Vital Concept.

Alpecin-Fenix should also be joining as they lead the UCI ProTeam standings. The leader of this gets an automatic invite to all WorldTour races in the next season.

Tour de France 2021 general classification riders

Defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and his fellow countryman, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) are almosts certainly going to be on the start line.

Question marks hang over 2019 winner, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) as he still suffers with his back injury.

This may open up an opportunity to some of Ineos' other leaders for next year with 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, 2019 Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz, 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné winner Dani Martínez and more.

Chris Froome has set his sights firmly on this race with his new team, Israel Start-Up Nation, as he looks to get a record equaling fifth overall title.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) again will be looking for redemption once again after falling out of GC with injury for the second year running on 2020.

Tour de France 2021 sprinters

Sprint finish at stage seven of 2019 Tour de France (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sprint finish at stage seven of 2019 Tour de France (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was stopped from his eighth green win by Irishman, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), who put in a superb performance along with two stage wins, including stage 21 in Paris.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) also had an epic Grand Tour with two stage wins in last years race. In 2021 the dominative Australian will be aiming for stage wins in all three Grand Tours.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) showed that he could challenge for green too with two stage wins, he has said that he would love to go for green, so maybe 2021 will be the year for the Belgian star.

With Alpecin-Fenix down as racing the Tour, all eyes will be on Mathieu van der Poel to see how he performs against his arch rival, Van Aert, as well as Sagan and Bennett in the fight for green.

Tour de France 2021 on TV

In the UK, you'll be able to catch the race live on Eurosport, ITV and S4C - and each channel will have an evening highlights package, too.

Tour de France 2021 route

StageDateStartFinishDistanceTerrain
1Sat June 26BrestLanderneau187kmHilly
2Sun June 27Perros-GuirecMûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan182kmHilly
3Mon June 28LorientPontivy182kmFlat
4Tues June 29RedonFougères152kmFlat
5Weds June 30ChangéLaval Espace Mayenne27kmTime Trial
6Thurs July 1ToursChâteauroux144kmFlat
7Fri July 2VierzonLe Creusot248kmHilly
8Sat July 3OyonnaxLe Grand Bornand151kmMountain
9Sun July 4ClusesTignes145kmMountain
Rest dayMon July 5Tignes
10Tues July 6AlbertvilleValence186kmFlat
11Weds July 7SorguesMalaucène199kmMountain
12Thurs July 8Saint-Paul-Trois-ChâteauxNîmes161kmFlat
13Fri July 9NîmesCarcassonne220kmFlat
14Sat July 10CarcassonneQuillan184kmHilly
15Sun July 11CéretAndorra-la-Vella192kmMountain
Rest dayMon July 12Andorra
16Tues July 13Pas de la CaseSaint-Gaudens169kmHilly
17Weds July 14MuretSaint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet178kmMountain
18Thurs July 15PauLuz Ardiden130kmMountain
19Fri July 16MourenxLibourne203kmFlat
20Sat July 17LibourneSaint-Emilion31kmTime trial
21Sun July 18ChatouParis (Champs-Élysées)112kmFlat

Past winners in the last ten years

2010: Andy Schleck (Lux)

2011: Cadel Evans (Aus)

2012: Bradley Wiggins (GBr)

2013: Chris Froome (GBr)

2014: Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)

2015: Chris Froome (GBr)

2016: Chris Froome (GBr)

2017: Chris Froome (GBr)

2018: Geraint Thomas (GBr)

2019: Egan Bernal (Col)

2020: Tadej Pogačar (Slo)

Latest

Tom Dumoulin will miss Tour de France as Jonas Vingegaard named as replacement

There had been rumours of a comeback in time for the Tour

123...789NextArchives

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.