How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné 2025: Everything you need to live stream this Tour de France warm-up race

The Critérium du Dauphiné is a long-established eight-day stage race held in the Avergne-Rhone-Alpes region in south-east France. It was the brainchild of local paper the Dauphiné Libéré and first held in 1947. As the regional name suggests the area includes the French Alps and there is always plenty of climbing in the parcours, sometimes on cycling's most legendary cols.

While it stands alone as a well respected WorldTour event, the Critérium du Dauphiné's place in the calendar makes it a perfect warm-up race for the Tour de France and an ideal place for Grand Boucle hopefuls to test their form. Indeed, it often serves as a very useful barometer for July – since 2012, the Dauphiné winner has six times gone on to win the Tour de France.

Because of this status, the race always attracts a strong field, and this year no less than all three of the biggest Tour de France stars will line up against each other: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step). It should be a fascinating race.

Quick guide to watching the Critérium du Dauphiné

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Broadcasters UK ► TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) North America ► Peacock ($7.99/mon) Canada ► Flobikes (CA$39.99/mon) Australia ► SBS (Free) Free live stream ► SBS (Australia), FranceTV (France) VRT and RTBF (Belgium), RTVE (Spain) RAI Play (Italy) Anywhere Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné in the UK

In the UK, the Critérium du Dauphiné will be available to watch online on Discovery+, with TV broadcast on TNT Sports also available but varying across its different channels.

There will also be free-to-watch evening highlights on ITV4.

Both TNT and Discovery+ are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages. Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

Can I watch the Critérium du Dauphiné in the US and Canada

In the USA, fans will be able to watch the race on Peacock, which is NBC's streaming network. The standard service costs $7.99 monthly / $79.99 annually, and if you want the ad-free Premium Plus service, that rises to $13.99 monthly / $139.99 annually.

Canadian fans can watch the Critérium du Dauphiné live on the Flobikes network. This costs $29.99 monthly / $150 annually (USD).

Can I watch the Critérium du Dauphiné in Australia?

If you're an Aussie cycling fan you're in luck – you can watch the race for free on SBS, with free live streaming available on SBS On Demand.

Can I watch the Critérium du Dauphiné for free?

You can watch the Critérium du Dauphiné for free in Australia, with SBS, as outlined above.

Additionally, numerous European countries have free coverage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, including France 3 and the FranceTV streaming platform in the host country of France.

In Belgium, Flemish-language VRT – broadcast on the Sporza website – and French-language and RTBF – available online on Auvio – both have the rights. Those in Spain can watch on RTVE PLay , while in Italy it's on RAI Play.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!

What time is the Critérium du Dauphiné on?

Start times for the UK coverage of the race varies from around midday to 14:30 BST on TNT and Discovery+.

Free-to-watch evening highlights on ITV4 run from 19:00-20:00 daily.

In the USA, Peacock coverage starts at between 7:00 ET (stage 1) and 9:30 ET, while Flobikes coverage in Canada begins at 7:00 EDT

SBS coverage in Australia begins at between 9:25 and 11:30 AEST daily.

What to expect at the Critérium du Dauphiné

The eight-stage race starts out lumpy and only gets lumpier as it heads from the Auvergne region across to the Alps.

The early stages are peppered with cat-four and cat-three climbs, where punchy riders with a fast finish could thrive. Jonathan Milan and Jake Stewart will both be present and may hope to have their day in the first half of the race.

A time trial on stage four will pit riders against a mostly flat 17km course with a 2km climb in the middle of it, and should start to shape the GC. After that, the race continues to get harder, with summit finishes on stages 6, 7 and 8.

Stage 7 in particular, which takes in three hors-category climbs, culminating in a summit finish on Valmeinier 1800 at 16.2km / 6.8%, looks a particular brute and could well decide the overall.