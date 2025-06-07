How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné 2025: Everything you need to live stream this Tour de France warm-up race

All the information you need to watch the Tour de France favourites battle it out in southern France

The Critérium du Dauphiné is a long-established eight-day stage race held in the Avergne-Rhone-Alpes region in south-east France. It was the brainchild of local paper the Dauphiné Libéré and first held in 1947. As the regional name suggests the area includes the French Alps and there is always plenty of climbing in the parcours, sometimes on cycling's most legendary cols.

While it stands alone as a well respected WorldTour event, the Critérium du Dauphiné's place in the calendar makes it a perfect warm-up race for the Tour de France and an ideal place for Grand Boucle hopefuls to test their form. Indeed, it often serves as a very useful barometer for July – since 2012, the Dauphiné winner has six times gone on to win the Tour de France.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Region

Broadcasters

UK

► TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

North America

Peacock ($7.99/mon)

Canada

Flobikes (CA$39.99/mon)

Australia

SBS (Free)

Free live stream

SBS (Australia), FranceTV (France) VRT and RTBF (Belgium), RTVE (Spain) RAI Play (Italy)

Anywhere

Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

