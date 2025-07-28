The Trek Madone SLR Project One Jonathan Milan used to secure the maillot vert jersey is on another level

To celebrate winning the Tour de France Points Classification competition, Jonathan Milan received a special-edition bike to race on the streets of Paris

Jonathan Milan's Trek Madone SLR Project One
Jonathan Milan is no stranger to winning the sprint competition at a Grand Tour, having secured the Maglia Ciclamino (Points Classification) jersey at the 2024 Giro d'Italia ahead of Kaden Groves and Tim Merlier. For most of his 2025 Tour de France campaign, Milan has used a Trek Madone SLR Project One with the same ‘Couler’ paint scheme as his teammates. Having won the Points Classification competition, the team awarded him with a green-themed Trek Madone SLR Project One to honour his achievement.

After Alpecin–Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen crashed out with a broken collarbone on stage 3, the Italian looked the clear favourite to win the jersey, with his nearest threat being neither Tim Merlier nor Biniam Girmay, but rather Tadej Pogačar. In the end, Milan secured the jersey quite comfortably, matching Soudal Quick-Step's Tim Merlier with two stage wins and amassing a total of 372 points, compared to Pogačar's 294 points.

Jonathan Milan's Trek Madone SLR Project One
A clean, mean, green machine for Jonathan Milan
