The Trek Madone SLR Project One Jonathan Milan used to secure the maillot vert jersey is on another level
To celebrate winning the Tour de France Points Classification competition, Jonathan Milan received a special-edition bike to race on the streets of Paris
Jonathan Milan is no stranger to winning the sprint competition at a Grand Tour, having secured the Maglia Ciclamino (Points Classification) jersey at the 2024 Giro d'Italia ahead of Kaden Groves and Tim Merlier. For most of his 2025 Tour de France campaign, Milan has used a Trek Madone SLR Project One with the same ‘Couler’ paint scheme as his teammates. Having won the Points Classification competition, the team awarded him with a green-themed Trek Madone SLR Project One to honour his achievement.
After Alpecin–Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen crashed out with a broken collarbone on stage 3, the Italian looked the clear favourite to win the jersey, with his nearest threat being neither Tim Merlier nor Biniam Girmay, but rather Tadej Pogačar. In the end, Milan secured the jersey quite comfortably, matching Soudal Quick-Step's Tim Merlier with two stage wins and amassing a total of 372 points, compared to Pogačar's 294 points.
At 1.93m tall and 84kg, Milan is a veritable man mountain among the slender builds dominating the peloton – naturally, he rides a size 60cm frame. To differentiate his Madone from his teammates, Lidl-Trek turned to Project One (an in-house custom bike building service offered by Trek) to do the honours, and boy, did they pull out all the stops with this particular build.
The centrepiece in this custom creation is the metallic chrome green treatment (Chroma Ivy) created by Project One. This talismanic hue secured him both the final intermediate points on the Champs-Élysées on stage 21 and the maillot vert (green jersey). It looks sensational, with the chrome finish mirroring the scenery and architecture while capturing the changes in light and mood.
Bar the paint and matching Trek and sponsor logo on the frame crankarms and brake levers, the build remains largely unchanged. There are, however, one or two extra nods to the green jersey, including the Time XPro 10 Celebration Edition road bike pedals and Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 bike computer with colour-coded wordmark logo. Other neat additions include the personalised 'Milan' stickers on the wheels and top tube. Speaking of wheels, Milan's Madone rides on Bontrager Aeolus RSL62 Tubeless shod in 28mm Pirelli PZero Race TLR RS tyres.
The balance of the build comprises a SRAM Red AXS groupset complete with 54/41T chainrings and a 10-33T cassette. While Milan has used 175mm crankarms in the past, he opted for 172.5mm SRAM Red cranks – something we highlighted in our article on tech trends that dominated the Tour de France. The crankset comes fitted with a Quarq Power Meter.
Touchpoints remain unchanged for the Italian – as such, the cockpit features an integrated 42cm Madone RSL bar with a 120mm,- 7-degree stem, while a 142g Bontrager RSL 145 saddle completes the rear end of the bike.
