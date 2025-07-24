Ben O'Connor will tackle stage 18's 5,500m triple-threat HC mountain day on a Giant Propel Advanced SL

What's silver, black and purple all over? Up close and personal with the Aussie's Tour de France aero road bike

Ben O&#039;Connor on Mount Ventoux in Stage 15 of the 2025 Tour de France
Ben O'Connor climbs Mount Ventoux on a stripped down version of his Giant Propel SL in Stage 15 of the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images - Dario Belingheri)
Jayco AlUla's GC hope, Ben O'Connor's Tour de France 2025 campaign hasn't gone according to plan – the Aussie was one of several riders caught up in a crash-filled 184.9km opening stage in Lille and hasn't quite been himself since. While he has shown glimmers of form, including a fourth-place finish on stage 10, it's on stage 18 and 19 where the Australian can assert himself by getting in the breakaway and backing himself for glory.

Ben O'Connor

Ben O'Connor's 'standard' Propel SL is no heavyweight anyway, at just 7.1kg. Light for an aero bike on deep section wheels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
