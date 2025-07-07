The custom paint colour everyone wants at the Tour De France - MDVP's yellow Canyon Aeroad CFR

Bikes change colour overnight at the Tour De France. Matthieu van der Poel didn't let the fumes go to his head, as he headed out on a colour changed bike for stage 3 today.

MDVP on a yellow canyon at the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
By
published

Mathieu van der Poel's Canyon Aeroad CFR

Yellow Canyon Aeroad CFR painted yellow for stage 3 of the Tour De France

(Image credit: Tino Pohlmann)

Yesterday’s powerful display on the final ramp into Boulogne-sur-Mer not only put Mathieu van der Poel in yellow. It also put him on yellow, too.

