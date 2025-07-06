Mathieu van der Poel takes the Tour de France yellow jersey with stage two victory

The Dutch former world champion puts in a remarkable performance, sprinting off the front on the uphill finish in Boulogne

Mathieu van der Poel wins stage two of the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Mathieu van der Poel won stage two of the Tour de France with a stunning performance at the end of a breathless, aggressive stage.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider led out a small group on the uphill final into Calais, opening his sprint from the front, he was able to hold off GC favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who finished second, while Jonas Vignegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1