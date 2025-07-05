Jasper Philipsen wins Tour de France stage 1 to take the first Yellow Jersey

The perfect lead out rounded out a chaotic day which saw sprint rivals and GC riders dropped in the cross winds

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins stage one of the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Jasper Philipsen won the opening stage of the Tour de France after an excellent lead out from Mathieu van der Poel and Kaden Groves.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider’s sprint was imperious, crossing the line three bike lengths ahead of Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) in second, with Søren Wærenskold (Uno-X Mobility) in third place.

