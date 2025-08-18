Vuelta a España 2025 start list: Jonas Vingegaard to lead Visma-Lease a Bike, Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Jonas Vingegaard will lead Visma-Lease a Bike at the Vuelta a España, which begins this Saturday, 23 August.

Teams have begun to be announced for the 80th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour, ahead of three weeks of racing from Turin, Italy, to Madrid on 14 September.

Every squad has eight riders, with varying objectives; some teams aim for the overall win or top 10 on the general classification, while others aim for stage wins, sprints or otherwise.

Vingegaard, second at the recent Tour de France, will attempt to win the Vuelta for the first time, to add to his two Tour crowns. Visma won the Giro d'Italia this year through Simon Yates, so would win a second Grand Tour of 2025 were they to triumph in Spain.

The Dane will be joined by Matteo Jorgenson, former winner Sepp Kuss, Victor Campenaerts, Dylan van Baarle, Wilco Kelderman, Ben Tulett and Axel Zingle.

“The overall win is our big goal, there’s no need to be coy about that,” Grischa Niermann, the team's head of racing, said. “Jonas is our leader and our biggest chance for the overall victory. But with Sepp, we have a former winner at the start, and Matteo has recovered well after the Tour de France."

UAE Team Emirates-XRG, who won the Tour through Tadej Pogačar, announced their eight for the Vuelta earlier in August, with the Slovenian absent.

They will be led by João Almeida and Juan Ayuso as they attempt to claim the red jersey; Almeida will be a top favourite alongside Vingegaard for overall victory.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will not bring defending champion Primož Roglič, instead targeting success through Giulio Pellizzari and Jai Hindley.

Groupama-FDJ take experience and stage-winning options to the Vuelta, through Guillaume Martin-Guyonnet, Stefan Küng and David Gaudu, among others.

XDS Astana head to Spain with Harold Martín Lopez, Sergio Higuita and Harold Tejada, while Intermarché-Wanty bring Louis Meintjes and Dion Smith in a mixed squad.

Movistar are without their big GC hope Enric Mas or former winner Nairo Quintana, but do come with Pablo Castrillo, a two-time stage winner at last year's race.

There are 18 WorldTour teams and five ProTeams on the start list; the WorldTour teams have automatic entry, along with Lotto and Israel-Premier Tech as the two best-ranked ProTeams of 2024. The other three invites are handed out at the organiser's discretion.

The full list of teams set to compete at the Tour are below. We will update this page as more rosters are announced in the coming days.

Tour de France 2025 start list

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Bahrain Victorious

Burgos Burpellet BH

FAGÚNDEZ Eric Antonio (Uru)

APARICIO Mario (Esp)

CHUMIL Sergio Geovani (Gua)

FAURA José Luis (Esp)

CAVIA Daniel (Esp)

DE LA CALLE Hugo (Esp)

GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos (Esp)

FERNÁNDEZ Sinuhé (Esp)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

BARCELÓ Fernando (Esp)

SILVA Guillermo Thomas (Uru)

OTRUBA Jakub (Cze)

BOU Joan (Esp)

NICOLAU Joel (Esp)

GUARDEÑO Jaume (Esp)

BALDERSTONE Abel (Esp)

MOLENAAR Alex (Ned)

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

MARTIN GUYONNET Guillaume (Fra)

KÜNG Stefan (Sui)

GAUDU David (Fra)

CAVAGNA Remi (Fra)

MOLARD Rudy (Fra)

BRAZ AFONSO Clément (Fra)

ROLLAND Brieuc (Fra)

GRUEL Thibaud (Fra)

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty

VAN BOVEN Luca (Bel)

SMITH Dion (NZl)

PETILLI Simone (Ita)

MEINTJES Louis (RSA)

MARIT Arne (Bel)

DE POOTER Dries (Bel)

BONNEU Kamiel (Bel)

ARTZ Huub (Ned)

Israel-Premier Tech

Jayco AlUla

Lidl-Trek

Lotto

Movistar

CASTRILLO Pablo (Esp)

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván (Esp)

HESSMANN Michel (Ger)

ROMO Javier (Esp)

ARCAS Jorge (Esp)

CEPEDA Jefferson (Ecu)

CANAL Carlos (Esp)

Aular Orluis (Ven)

Picnic PostNL

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

HINDLEY Jai (Aus)

VAN DIJKE Tim (Ned)

PELLIZZARI Giulio (Ita)

ALEOTTI Giovanni (Ita)

SOBRERO Matteo (Ita)

DENZ Nico (Ger)

FISHER-BLACK Finn (NZl)

KOCH Jonas (Ger)

Soudal Quick-Step

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

ALMEIDA João (Por)

SOLER Marc (Esp)

VINE Jay (Aus)

OLIVEIRA Ivo (Por)

GROẞCHARTNER Felix (Aut)

AYUSO Juan (Esp)

NOVAK Domen (Slo)

Bjerg Mikkel (Den)

Visma-Lease a Bike

VINGEGAARD Jonas (Den)

JORGENSON Matteo (USA)

KUSS Sepp (USA)

CAMPENAERTS Victor (Bel)

TULETT Ben (GBr)

ZINGLE Axel (Fra)

KELDERMAN Wilco (Ned)

VAN BAARLE Dylan (Ned)

XDS Astana

HIGUITA Sergio (Col)

TEJADA Harold (Col)

LÓPEZ Harold Martín (Ecu)

FORTUNATO Lorenzo (Ita)

CONCI Nicola (Ita)

MASNADA Fausto (Ita)

VINOKOUROV Nicolas (Kaz)

POELS Wout (Ned)