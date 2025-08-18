Vuelta a España 2025 start list: Jonas Vingegaard to lead Visma-Lease a Bike, Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

All the teams and riders for the 80th Vuelta a España, which begins in Turin on 23 August

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard will lead Visma-Lease a Bike at the Vuelta a España, which begins this Saturday, 23 August.

Teams have begun to be announced for the 80th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour, ahead of three weeks of racing from Turin, Italy, to Madrid on 14 September.

“The overall win is our big goal, there’s no need to be coy about that,” Grischa Niermann, the team's head of racing, said. “Jonas is our leader and our biggest chance for the overall victory. But with Sepp, we have a former winner at the start, and Matteo has recovered well after the Tour de France."

They will be led by João Almeida and Juan Ayuso as they attempt to claim the red jersey; Almeida will be a top favourite alongside Vingegaard for overall victory.

Groupama-FDJ take experience and stage-winning options to the Vuelta, through Guillaume Martin-Guyonnet, Stefan Küng and David Gaudu, among others.

XDS Astana head to Spain with Harold Martín Lopez, Sergio Higuita and Harold Tejada, while Intermarché-Wanty bring Louis Meintjes and Dion Smith in a mixed squad.

Tour de France 2025 start list

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Bahrain Victorious

Burgos Burpellet BH
FAGÚNDEZ Eric Antonio (Uru)
APARICIO Mario (Esp)
CHUMIL Sergio Geovani (Gua)
FAURA José Luis (Esp)
CAVIA Daniel (Esp)
DE LA CALLE Hugo (Esp)
GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos (Esp)
FERNÁNDEZ Sinuhé (Esp)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
BARCELÓ Fernando (Esp)
SILVA Guillermo Thomas (Uru)
OTRUBA Jakub (Cze)
BOU Joan (Esp)
NICOLAU Joel (Esp)
GUARDEÑO Jaume (Esp)
BALDERSTONE Abel (Esp)
MOLENAAR Alex (Ned)

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ
MARTIN GUYONNET Guillaume (Fra)
KÜNG Stefan (Sui)
GAUDU David (Fra)
CAVAGNA Remi (Fra)
MOLARD Rudy (Fra)
BRAZ AFONSO Clément (Fra)
ROLLAND Brieuc (Fra)
GRUEL Thibaud (Fra)

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty
VAN BOVEN Luca (Bel)
SMITH Dion (NZl)
PETILLI Simone (Ita)
MEINTJES Louis (RSA)
MARIT Arne (Bel)
DE POOTER Dries (Bel)
BONNEU Kamiel (Bel)
ARTZ Huub (Ned)

Israel-Premier Tech

Jayco AlUla

Lidl-Trek

Lotto

Movistar
CASTRILLO Pablo (Esp)
GARCÍA CORTINA Iván (Esp)
HESSMANN Michel (Ger)
ROMO Javier (Esp)
ARCAS Jorge (Esp)
CEPEDA Jefferson (Ecu)
CANAL Carlos (Esp)
Aular Orluis (Ven)

Picnic PostNL

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
HINDLEY Jai (Aus)
VAN DIJKE Tim (Ned)
PELLIZZARI Giulio (Ita)
ALEOTTI Giovanni (Ita)
SOBRERO Matteo (Ita)
DENZ Nico (Ger)
FISHER-BLACK Finn (NZl)
KOCH Jonas (Ger)

Soudal Quick-Step

UAE Team Emirates-XRG
ALMEIDA João (Por)
SOLER Marc (Esp)
VINE Jay (Aus)
OLIVEIRA Ivo (Por)
GROẞCHARTNER Felix (Aut)
AYUSO Juan (Esp)
NOVAK Domen (Slo)
Bjerg Mikkel (Den)

Visma-Lease a Bike
VINGEGAARD Jonas (Den)
JORGENSON Matteo (USA)
KUSS Sepp (USA)
CAMPENAERTS Victor (Bel)
TULETT Ben (GBr)
ZINGLE Axel (Fra)
KELDERMAN Wilco (Ned)
VAN BAARLE Dylan (Ned)

XDS Astana
HIGUITA Sergio (Col)
TEJADA Harold (Col)
LÓPEZ Harold Martín (Ecu)
FORTUNATO Lorenzo (Ita)
CONCI Nicola (Ita)
MASNADA Fausto (Ita)
VINOKOUROV Nicolas (Kaz)
POELS Wout (Ned)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1