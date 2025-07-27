'I'm better than I've ever been': Jonas Vingegaard has a Tour de France of highs and lows

The Dane, who placed second on GC, was relaxed as he talked about good and bad performances

jonas vingegaard tour de france 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

After winning solo at La Plagne, Thymen Arensman explained how his strategy could have been improved and in doing so offered up some well-worn but nevertheless sage advice for anyone else hunting for glory at the Tour de France.

It went along the lines of: 'you have to do your own ride – you can't influence the legs of others.'

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1