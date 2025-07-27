Wout van Aert wins stage 21 as Tadej Pogačar seals the Tour de France overall

The Montmartre circuit delivered a stunning race with Tadej Pogačar setting Paris alight to take a fourth overall Tour de France win

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins stage 21 of the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Wout van Aert won the closing stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, winning the at the end of the revamped stage around the centre of Paris.

The Visma-Lease a bike rider was part of a six-man group which formed on the second lap of the new Montmartre circuit under the pressure of overall winner Tadej Pogačar. Despite the rain soaked, cobbled streets, the group were totally committed, holding off a larger chasing group.

